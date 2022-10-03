Metro Exodus Animator Dies During Ukraine Defense Mission

Metro Exodus animator Andrii Korzinkin has passed away due to injuries sustained during a combat mission for the defense of Ukraine, his home country. Just like many other Ukrainian game developers, Korzinkin had decided to voluntarily enlist to fight the Russian invasion.

The news was broken by Leonid Stepanov, who worked with him at 4A Games before moving on to work for Gunzilla Games and then, as of last month, for Remedy Entertainment. Stepanov wrote on Twitter:

A talented animator, an incredible person, and a real hero. Rest in peace, friend. We all miss you.

Andrii was known for his work at 4A Games on Metro Exodus. There he created a huge number of top-quality animations. Here is a reel of just a few of them:

Andrii was inspired by the work of Cory Barlog. He was impressed by the quality of direction and cinematography of God of War. But also he liked the path of Cory Barlog itself, as he was also an animator at the beginning of his professional journey.

That is why, in addition to advancing his abilities as an animator, Andrii expanded other skills necessary in game development (design and coding). To one day create the project of his dreams. Unfortunately, this is no longer possible.

Metro Exodus Lead Technical Animator Denys Mishchenko tweeted:

Good person, good artist, good coworker.. so many good moments in my memory from Metro Exodus production.. so sad, no words... Rest in Peace, Bro

Another fellow colleague from 4A Games, Vitalii Keda, expressed his grief in a LinkedIn post.

Andrii was an awesome human being, very responsive and supportive, always ready to help, incredibly responsible and dedicated person. I've known him since our work together at 4A Games on Metro Exodus and he always stood out with his dry humor and strive for excellence. His positive attitude has always got me fueled up to keep going and inspired not to hesitate to face difficulties both professionally and personally. You will be missed, dear friend. Rest in peace.

We at Wccftech offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Once again, we renew the hope that this war will end shortly.