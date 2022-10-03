Menu
Company

Metro Exodus Animator Dies During Ukraine Defense Mission

Alessio Palumbo
Oct 3, 2022, 01:02 PM EDT
Metro Exodus Animator

Metro Exodus animator Andrii Korzinkin has passed away due to injuries sustained during a combat mission for the defense of Ukraine, his home country. Just like many other Ukrainian game developers, Korzinkin had decided to voluntarily enlist to fight the Russian invasion.

The news was broken by Leonid Stepanov, who worked with him at 4A Games before moving on to work for Gunzilla Games and then, as of last month, for Remedy Entertainment. Stepanov wrote on Twitter:

Related StoryNathan Birch
PS Plus Extra Adds Dead by Daylight, Yakuza Games, Premium “Classics” Missing in August

A talented animator, an incredible person, and a real hero. Rest in peace, friend. We all miss you.

Andrii was known for his work at 4A Games on Metro Exodus. There he created a huge number of top-quality animations. Here is a reel of just a few of them:

Andrii was inspired by the work of Cory Barlog. He was impressed by the quality of direction and cinematography of God of War. But also he liked the path of Cory Barlog itself, as he was also an animator at the beginning of his professional journey.

That is why, in addition to advancing his abilities as an animator, Andrii expanded other skills necessary in game development (design and coding). To one day create the project of his dreams. Unfortunately, this is no longer possible.

Metro Exodus Lead Technical Animator Denys Mishchenko tweeted:

Related StoryNathan Birch
Halo Infinite Content Drought Reportedly Due to the Industry-Wide Loss of Russian Support

Good person, good artist, good coworker.. so many good moments in my memory from Metro Exodus production.. so sad, no words... Rest in Peace, Bro

Another fellow colleague from 4A Games, Vitalii Keda, expressed his grief in a LinkedIn post.

Andrii was an awesome human being, very responsive and supportive, always ready to help, incredibly responsible and dedicated person. I've known him since our work together at 4A Games on Metro Exodus and he always stood out with his dry humor and strive for excellence. His positive attitude has always got me fueled up to keep going and inspired not to hesitate to face difficulties both professionally and personally. You will be missed, dear friend. Rest in peace.

We at Wccftech offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Once again, we renew the hope that this war will end shortly.

Products mentioned in this post

God of War
USD 19
Metro Exodus
USD 33

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order