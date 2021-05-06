Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition Hits PS5/XSX in June with Full Ray Tracing, Rock Solid 60fps

Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition is out now on PC, but what about those looking to enjoy the visual boost on next-gen consoles? Well, good news! 4A Games has locked down a June release date for the Xbox Series X/S and PS5 versions! You can check out some next-gen console footage running on Xbox Series X below (jump to around the 2:20 mark).

Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition Impressions – 4A Games Delivers The Most Advanced Lighting Yet Without Sacrificing Performance

Both the Xbox Series X/S and PS5 versions will run at 4K (it isn’t specified if its upscaled 4K or not) and a “rock solid” 4K, while boasting full ray tracing and other effects. Meanwhile, the Xbox Series S version will run at 1080p, but retain all the visual effects of its more powerful counterparts. Here’s a bit more information on what you can expect…

We can also confirm that the much-awaited Gen 9 upgrade for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 owners will be taking the journey to your consoles in June. Offering Ray Tracing throughout, as well as implementation of Ray Traced Emissive Lighting, FOV Slider, increased FPS and resolution as well as utilizing hardware features such as Haptic Feedback for the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller. This upgrade will be free for all current owners of Metro Exodus on Xbox One or PS4 and we will also launch a physical Metro Exodus Complete Edition, including both Expansions - The Two Colonels and Sam's Story alongside this.

Are you planning on grabbing the PC version of Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition? Do check out the full hands-on impressions from Wccftech’s Alessio Palumbo, who was very impressed with the overall package…

Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition looks absolutely outstanding and it is clear that 4A Games put a lot of work into this, enhancing the visuals without sacrificing the performance. In fact, subjectively speaking, it appeared to run even smoother than the original during actual gameplay. Most importantly, it did so for free to any existing owner of the original game. Considering that this is a small studio compared to many others, it is admirable that they were determined to make such significant technical breakthroughs available to all Metro Exodus owners without any other cost. We certainly can't say the same for other, bigger developers and publishers.

Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition is available now on PC. The Xbox Series X/S and PS5 versions will arrive on June 18 and will be free for those who own the original version of the game.