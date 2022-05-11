New Mass Effect Game May Not Feature the Return of Shepard, After All

The next entry in the Mass Effect series may not feature the return of Commander Shepard, as the store listing that suggested so was written by people unfamiliar with the game.

Following the store listing for the Mass Effect Mysteries From The Future lithograph going live, which strongly suggested that Shepard would be back in the next entry in the series, BioWare's Michael Gamble clarified that the listing was written by the people who run the store and are not familiar with the game.

Mass Effect May Feature the Return of Commander Shepard Hints BioWare Store Listing

The original thing was written by the people who run the store and aren't familiar with the game 🙂 — Michael Gamble (@GambleMike) May 10, 2022

Very little is currently known about the next entry in the Mass Effect series, as the game is still in early development and will not see the light of day anytime soon. The latest entry in the series, Mass Effect Andromeda, was definitely not the best entry in the series, as I highlighted in my review, so it's definitely good that BioWare is taking its time to make the best possible game.

Mass Effect Andromeda could have been one of the best RPGs ever, but sadly the game never realizes its full potential. While the gameplay experience and RPG mechanics are mostly well done, with the best combat system of the entire series, the predictable story, uninteresting characters, and generally mediocre writing make the Pathfinder's quest to find a new home for humanity not as memorable as it could have been.

The next Mass Effect is currently in the works for yet to be confirmed platforms. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.