Menu
Company

Mass Effect Gets a New Mysterious Teaser Video to Obsess Over for N7 Day

Nathan Birch
Nov 7, 2022, 12:15 PM EST
Copy Shortlink
Mass Effect

Today is November 7, aka N7 Day, which is when BioWare traditionally celebrates their Mass Effect franchise. There is a new Mass Effect in production, but it’s probably not going to arrive for several years, so BioWare is still playing things pretty coy. That said, they’ve released a new teaser for the upcoming Mass Effect, similar to the image shared last N7 Day. This teaser is actually a video, with audio and everything, so there are probably even more clues that can be gleaned from it.

Related StoryNathan Birch
The Chant Review – An Oft-Repeated Survival Horror Refrain

Do make sure to download the video, as Twitter always wreaks havoc on image quality. If you download the video, the following text is readable in the bottom-left corner.

Vacuum-dock Relay Construction Record / Monitoring Station Operated by Green Dagger Ltd.

Properly of Deepspace Dhow SAV / Ship Captain: Sub-Navarach Soa'Rhal Zhillan-Jones

For Interior Use Only

SA -----314---- ////11_07_90_000_1000-201.48.16 - FILE BAT

The text confirms we’re seeing the construction of a relay, the mass transit systems that allow travel across the galaxy. As for the rest, a Quarian captain is mentioned, but it’s not a name I recognize. The meaning of the final line is unclear, but perhaps it's a date?

Related StoryNathan Birch
Apex Legends Eclipse Season Available Now, Battle Pass Contents Detailed

Looking at the video, we see a small ship traveling in the bottom right corner. There’s also a somewhat odd video distortion at around the 6-second mark, and it sure seems like there might be something to be discovered in the video’s audio. I don’t have the time or Mass Effect expertise to know exactly what it all means, but I’m sure hardcore fans will find plenty of Easter eggs over the coming days.

Not a lot is known about the new Mass Effect at this point, but we heard the game is still in “early development” up at BioWare’s Edmonton mothership earlier this year.

What are your thoughts on the new Mass Effect tease? What do you think it means? Have you noticed any Easter eggs others have missed? Do share in the comments.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
Filter videos by
Order