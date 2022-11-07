Mass Effect Gets a New Mysterious Teaser Video to Obsess Over for N7 Day

Today is November 7, aka N7 Day, which is when BioWare traditionally celebrates their Mass Effect franchise. There is a new Mass Effect in production, but it’s probably not going to arrive for several years, so BioWare is still playing things pretty coy. That said, they’ve released a new teaser for the upcoming Mass Effect, similar to the image shared last N7 Day. This teaser is actually a video, with audio and everything, so there are probably even more clues that can be gleaned from it.

Happy #N7Day from across the stars! 💫 We found this interesting footage you may want to 🔍 a bit more closely. Download in HD ​​⬇️https://t.co/gyydhuuT1e pic.twitter.com/h97zjH5C1G — Mass Effect (@masseffect) November 7, 2022

Do make sure to download the video, as Twitter always wreaks havoc on image quality. If you download the video, the following text is readable in the bottom-left corner.

Vacuum-dock Relay Construction Record / Monitoring Station Operated by Green Dagger Ltd.

Properly of Deepspace Dhow SAV / Ship Captain: Sub-Navarach Soa'Rhal Zhillan-Jones

For Interior Use Only

SA -----314---- ////11_07_90_000_1000-201.48.16 - FILE BAT

The text confirms we’re seeing the construction of a relay, the mass transit systems that allow travel across the galaxy. As for the rest, a Quarian captain is mentioned, but it’s not a name I recognize. The meaning of the final line is unclear, but perhaps it's a date?

Looking at the video, we see a small ship traveling in the bottom right corner. There’s also a somewhat odd video distortion at around the 6-second mark, and it sure seems like there might be something to be discovered in the video’s audio. I don’t have the time or Mass Effect expertise to know exactly what it all means, but I’m sure hardcore fans will find plenty of Easter eggs over the coming days.

Not a lot is known about the new Mass Effect at this point, but we heard the game is still in “early development” up at BioWare’s Edmonton mothership earlier this year.

What are your thoughts on the new Mass Effect tease? What do you think it means? Have you noticed any Easter eggs others have missed? Do share in the comments.