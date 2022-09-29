Menu
Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Targeting both Series Vets and Newcomers, New Protagonist Likely

Nathan Birch
Sep 29, 2022, 06:13 PM EDT
Dragon Age Dreadwolf

It’s been some time since the last Dragon Age game (that being 2014’s DA: Inquisition) and that amount of time will only expand by the time Dragon Age: Dreadwolf finally comes out. So, what approach are the Dragon Age: Dreadwolf devs at BioWare Austin and Edmonton taking with the game? Are they heavily referencing past games and events or are they essentially starting fresh? Well, in a new Bioware blog post Dreadwolf lead writer Sylvia Feketekuty said the hope is to thread the needle and satisfy longtime fans without making extensive knowledge of the series a requirement.

“Dragon Age: Dreadwolf has been a balance of providing answers to long-standing questions for veteran fans while making a game that new players, or someone who only played Dragon Age: Inquisition years ago, can also get into.”

Related StoryNathan Birch
Microsoft Flight Simulator Canada Update Adds New Landmarks (No, They Aren’t Just Trees)

Narrative Editor Ryan Cormier further elaborated on the approach…

“Unlike the vast galaxies we explore in our other franchises, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf returns us to Thedas, where we can revisit friends and places that are familiar. Some fans haven’t spent time with Dragon Age since the 2014 release of Inquisition, while others have read every comic and story published since. Others never played a Dragon Age game at all and have no idea who the bald guy is (he’s Solas). It’s a varied audience, and development for Dreadwolf has included conversations about how the team can simultaneously reward our returning fans and welcome new ones.”

Given their shaky recent history, BioWare has a lot to prove. Hopefully, they really can appeal to the wide audience they’re targeting. The blog post also strongly hinted Dreadwolf will feature a new protagonist, which would be consistent with past Dragon Age games. Still, it’s nice to have confirmation.

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf has yet to have platforms or a release window confirmed. BioWare claimed the game was mid-way through production earlier this year.

