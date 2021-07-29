PlayStation 5 M.2 Storage Expansion Support Coming With New Beta Firmware Update; Requirements Detailed

M.2 storage expansion support for the PlayStation 5 console will be coming with the next firmware update, Sony confirmed today.

Shortly after Barracuda revealed its first PS5 compatible SSD, Sony confirmed on the PlayStation 5 Official Website that M.2 storage expansion support will be available for beta users for the next firmware update, which has started rolling out today. According to reports, the update will also bring 3D Audio support for TV speakers, interface improvements, and some other customization options.

It appears that the new PlayStation 5 beta firmware is available in certain regions; aside from the M.2 SSD support, it also brings - 3D Audio support for TV speakers

- UX improvements

Sony also shared the SSD requirements for PlayStation 5 consoles, including compatible lengths, widths and heights, cooling structures, and more.

Interface: PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe SSD Capacity: 250GB – 4TB Cooling structure: Using an M.2 SSD with your PlayStation 5 console requires effective heat dissipation with a cooling structure, such as a heatsink. You can attach one to your M.2 SSD yourself, either in a single-sided format, or double-sided format. There are also M.2 SSDs that have cooling structures (such as heatsinks) built in. Sequential read speed: 5,500MB/s or faster is recommended Module width: 22mm width (25mm width is not supported) Form Factor: M.2 type 2230, 2242, 2260, 2280 and 22110.

These numbers can be found on retail listings for M.2 SSD devices. The first two digits refer to the width, the remaining digits to the length. Socket type: Socket 3 (Key M) Total size including cooling structure:

In millimeters: smaller than 110mm (L) x 25mm (W) x 11.25mm (H).

In inches: smaller than 4.33in (L) x 0.984 in (W) x 0.442in (H). See below for full requirements. Length The following M.2 SSD lengths are compatible with PlayStation 5 consoles:

30mm, 42mm, 60mm, 80mm, 110mm (corresponding to the form factor type, per above). Width

A 22mm-wide M.2 SSD module is required.

The total structure (including an added cooling structure) cannot exceed 25mm (0.984in). Height

The total height of the M.2 SSD and its cooling structure (such as a heatsink) – whether built-in or separate – must be less than 11.25mm (0.442in).

The height must also be in the right place, in relation to the M.2 SSD’s circuit board: The size below the board must be less than 2.45mm (0.096in).

The total size above the board must be less than 8mm (0.314in).

It has also been confirmed that the PlayStation 5 console does not support Host Memory Buffer, so SSDs that support it may see slower than expected performance.

Do PS5 consoles support Host Memory Buffer?

No. Additionally, M.2 SSD devices that support HMB (Host Memory Buffer) may see slower-than-expected performance because the PS5 does not support HMB.

The PlayStation 5 console is now available worldwide. A release window for the next firmware update has yet to be confirmed.