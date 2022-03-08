New PS5 System Update 21.02-04-51.00 Released by Sony; Improves System Performance

Sony has just rolled out PS5 system update 21.02-04-51.00, and here’s what it does.

The new firmware update weighs in at roughly 914MB, and those hoping for the highly-requested VRR update (Variable Refresh Rate) will be disappointed to learn that this new system version ain’t that update. At least, the release notes for this firmware version don’t make mention of VRR support.

Instead, the official release notes for this new system update only mentioned improved system performance once more. Oh well, we guess it’s just not another stability update. For the sake of completeness, we’ve included the release notes for this new PS5 firmware version down below:

PS5 System Update 21.02-04-51.00 Release Notes This system software update improves system performance

Last month, Sony detailed the PlayStation 5 beta system update that was made available to a select number of users. New features included more User Interface enhancements alongside various new Party Chat options, as well as new accessibility features, and voice commands for those in the US and UK.

Voice Command (Preview): U.S. and U.K. limited release We’re also testing a feature that enables voice commands for finding and opening games, apps, and settings, as well as controlling media playback on the PS5 console. This feature is currently available in English for beta participants with accounts registered to the U.S. and U.K. To get started, enable Voice Command (Preview) from the Settings menu. Then, call out “Hey, PlayStation!” and ask your PS5 console to find a game, open an app or setting, or control playback while enjoying a movie, TV show or song. You can help us improve the feature through our feedback program, which will sometimes record your voice commands (in accordance with our Privacy Policy) and let you provide instant feedback from time to time. You can turn this feature off at any time within system settings (see above). This feature never records audio for child accounts.

The PS5 is available globally now – although they are still pretty hard to come by.