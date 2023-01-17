New M2 Mac mini and MacBook Pro 14 and 16 inch Models Support 8K Output Over HDMI

Great news - if you ever wanted to use an 8K display with your Mac, the newly refreshed lineup will do you good.

Both 2023 Mac mini and MacBook Pro Support Monstrous 8K Output Over HDMI

The newly announced M2 and M2 Pro Mac mini along with the M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro notebooks are packed with amazing surprises. From fast Wi-Fi 6E connectivity to a lower starting price of $599 for the Mac mini, we have a lot of great stuff to go with.

Now we’re learning that the new Mac computers are capable of working with an external 8K display over HDMI. If you own something that can display that many pixels then you are going to love this feature. But it gets better - this feature works out of the box on every single model. You do not have to get a special upgrade in order to make this work - your stock GPU cores are more than enough for this.

Apart from the silly good 8K output capabilities, the Mac mini and MacBook Pro works nicely with 4K display with up to 240Hz refresh rate. If you think ProMotion isn’t good enough on the built-in display of the MacBook Pro, this might just blow your mind.

Connecting displays over Thunderbolt 4 still remains an option, obviously. Funny enough, that’s how you connect one of Apple’s very own display - either the Studio Display or the Pro Display XDR.

Where there’s good news, there’s somewhat bad news as well - you can’t connect multiple 8K displays at the same time.

