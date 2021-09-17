New iPad mini 6 Features Increased 4GB of RAM While iPad 9 Rests at 3GB

Apple announced the new iPad mini 6 alongside the iPhone 13 series just a few days ago. The iPad mini received the long-awaited redesign we were expecting. It comes with slimmer bezels, support for Apple Pencil 2, relocated Volume buttons, USB-C, and faster internals. The new iPad mini 6 now comes with an increased 4GB of RAM which will allow for seamless multitasking capabilities. However, the iPad 9 rests at 3GB. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

iPad mini 6 Now Features 4GB of RAM, Same as iPad Air 4

Other than 4GB of RAM, the new iPad mini 6 comes with the all-new A15 Bionic chip, the same as the latest iPhone 13 models. While Apple does not believe in citing the amount of RAM it has bestowed the iPad mini 6, it was revealed via the strings contained in Xcode 13 beta (via MacRumors). However, Apple's cheapest iPad 9 features only 3GB of RAM.

In comparison, the iPad Pro can be upgraded to as much as 16GB of RAM depending on the configuration. Take note that Apple's iPad Air 4 also features 4GB of RAM. The new iPad mini will be a great option for those who are looking for enhanced performance but a smaller form factor contributing towards portability. It will be safe to say that Apple's iPad 9 is the only iPad that did not undergo a design change. Hopefully, we will see it in the future.

The new iPad mini 6 is priced at $499 from Apple and will launch on Friday, September 24. We will share more details on the subject as soon as further information is available. As for now, are you planning to get the new iPad mini 6 for yourself? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.