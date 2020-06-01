Raspberry Pi 4, Now With Upgraded RAM & A New Price Point!

Raspberry Pi 4 is roughly a year old at this point; during this time, it has seen some revisions and a lot of use in the DIY community. After approximately a year, Raspberry Pi 4 is getting an upgraded RAM option allowing the previous maximum RAM, which was 4 GB, to be increased to 8 GB and the pricing for that new Raspberry Pi 4 model is set at $75.

The Raspberry Pi 4 Gets a new highest capacity RAM, all the way up to 8 GB of RAM allowing for a much more powerful mini-computer

While this change is a hardware change for the Raspberry Pi, the team that produces these fantastic little boards have been adding and tweaking the software that drives these boards. They have been working on everything, like reducing the idle power consumption to even having a prototype of USB mass storage boot mode. It is allowing an externally connected, using one of the USB ports to act as the primary boot drive for the entire system.

Following are the full specifications of the Raspberry Pi 4:

Broadcom BCM2711, Quad-core Cortex-A72 (ARM v8) 64-bit SoC @ 1.5GHz

2GB, 4GB or 8GB LPDDR4-3200 SDRAM (depending on model)

2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz IEEE 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 5.0, BLE

Gigabit Ethernet

2 USB 3.0 ports; 2 USB 2.0 ports.

Raspberry Pi standard 40 pin GPIO header (fully backward compatible with previous boards)

2 × micro-HDMI ports (up to 4kp60 supported)

2-lane MIPI DSI display port

2-lane MIPI CSI camera port

4-pole stereo audio and composite video port

H.265 (4kp60 decode), H264 (1080p60 decode, 1080p30 encode)

OpenGL ES 3.0 graphics

Micro-SD card slot for loading operating system and data storage

5V DC via USB-C connector (minimum 3A*)

5V DC via GPIO header (minimum 3A*)

Power over Ethernet (PoE) enabled (requires separate PoE HAT)

Operating temperature: 0 – 50 degrees C ambient

The team behind the Raspberry Pi stated that they had always wanted to create an 8 GB version of the board, and the BCM2711 chip that is installed in the Raspberry Pi 4 can utilize up to 16 GB of LPDDR4 SDRAM. They also stated that the main reason why they are just able to produce this board now and weren't able to produce it at the Raspberry Pi 4 launch is due to the fact that there was a lack of an 8 GB LPDDR4 package. But, now they are partnered with Micron to get the suitable part, and this fantastic Raspberry Pi 4 with 8 GB of RAM installed is available now and is priced at just $75.

This change in memory package has required the moving of some power supply components on the board. This includes removing a switch-mode power supply from the right-hand side of the board next to the USB 2.0 sockets and adding a new switcher next to the USB-C power connector.

The Raspberry Pi 4 now features a 2 GB, a 4 GB and an 8 GB model that hasn't been the only change to this tiny computer than has taken place in the last year. Another difference is the fact that the 2 GB model dropped in price from $45 to just $35.