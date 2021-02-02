After last week’s patch 1.10 hotfix, developer Guerrilla Games has today released another Horizon Zero Dawn Patch 1.10 hotfix that addresses additional vegetation issues.

Last month’s Horizon Zero Dawn PC update 1.10 introduced several vegetation issues for AMD GPU users, and while last week’s hotfix already addresses some of the reported issues, today’s new patch aims to fix additional issues for AMD Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards users.

“We released a hotfix today that addresses more vegetation issues, this time ones that were specific to the AMD 6000 GPU series”, Guerrilla Games writes on Twitter. “We’ll continue to look into other vegetation issues introduced in Patch 1.10, so thank you for submitting your reports!”

Let’s hope that this new hotfix fixes most of the vegetation users that AMD GPU users have been experiencing. Among other changes, the 1.10 update packed various performance and graphical improvements alongside crash fixes.

Horizon Zero Dawn was released for PC last year. Prior to the game’s PC version, the action-RPG was exclusive to Sony’s PlayStation 4 console. The title originally released back in February of 2017 and has since received numerous awards.