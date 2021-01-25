Horizon Zero Dawn PC Hotfix 1.10 Addresses Vegetation Issues on AMD GPUs

A new Horizon Zero Dawn hotfix is now live, addressing one specific issue that has been introduced by the latest update.

Hotfix 1.10 fixes vegetation issues happening on certain AMD GPUs introduced by patch 1.10.

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Patch 1.10 Introduces Performance Improvements for AMD GPUs, Graphics Improvements and More

We discovered that Patch 1.10 for Horizon Zero Dawn for PC introduced a new issue with vegetation where grass patches could disappear entirely on certain AMD GPUs. Hotfix 1.10 addresses this issue and is now available on all platforms. pic.twitter.com/pBXQxDfrHp — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) January 25, 2021

The Horizon Zero Dawn 1.10 patch has been released last week for the PC version of the game, introducing fixes for select issues and performance improvements for AMD GPUs.

Crash Fixes Crash fix for when players continuously pressed the windows key

Crash fix for when you press the LMB on the ESC button in the Benchmark Results Performance Improvements Issue fixed on AMD GPUs which cost upwards of 250MB of VRAM

Graphical Improvements Fix for negative values in cubemap relighting shader (fixes for example the red graphical glitches in the Hades fight if you let the timer run out)

Fix for the graphics settings preset name not updating when you pressed Auto-Detect

Fix for the menu (and loading screen) being displayed at incorrect scale when changing AF in borderless mode

Fix for the resolution sometimes being too low in windowed mode

Fix for the errands quest list overlapping with tutorial quest list

Horizon Zero Dawn is now available on PC and PlayStation 4 worldwide. You can learn more about the open-world game developed by Guerilla by checking out Chris' review of the original PlayStation 4 release.