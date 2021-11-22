New Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy HD Texture Packs Add Sharpen Filter, Increase Shadow Resolution, and Overhaul Textures

New Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy HD texture packs have been released for PC players, further improving the visuals of this remastered collection.

Last week, we already covered some of the first mods for this remastered trilogy, and we now have the very visual enhancement packs for the collection. Created by modders ‘QTmodz’ and ‘Instanity666’, these HD texture packs improve the road textures in Grand Theft Auto III and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, while greatly enhancing the visuals in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

Aside from overhauling the textures in San Andreas, the “Natural Visuals” mod for San Andreas, adds a sharpen filter, and increases shadow quality, further improving the visuals of this remastered version of San Andreas. Down below you’ll find a video of this modification in action.

As always, be sure to follow the installation instructions.

Those interested can download these new mods via Nexusmods here (GTA III), here (Vice City), and here (San Andreas).

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is available now across PC, and consoles. The remastered collection was released earlier this month. Unfortunately, the game is in pretty bad shape across all platforms, but Rockstar Games promised improvements. A new patch, addressing numerous issues, was released over the weekend.