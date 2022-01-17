New God of War PC Mod Makes the Game Playable on Windows 7 and 8 Systems

A new God of War PC mod makes Sony Santa Monica’s PC port playable on Windows 7 and Windows 8 systems.

Some of you might wonder why it would even be interesting to run God of War on decade-old operating systems, but for some, running games on these older Windows versions can result in better performance due to these operating systems being less resource-intensive.

God of War PC vs PS5 and PS4 Comparison Video Shows Greatly Improved Shading and Increased Reflection Resolution

By default, God of War only runs on Windows 10 and 11, but this unofficial PC patch modifies the game OS version detection and allows launching the game on Windows 7 and 8. Unfortunately, after applying this PC, you’ll be unable to run the game in Windows 10/11. As such, use this mod at your own risk. As always, be sure to read the description and installations instructions before downloading and applying this unofficial patch.

Those interested can download the God of War Windows 7/8 PC patch mod via Nexusmods.

God of War is available globally now for PC and PlayStation platforms. The game was originally launched for PlayStation 4 back in 2018. Sony Santa Monica Studio is currently working on the game’s sequel, God of War Ragnarok. This sequel is slated for a release later this year on PS4 and PS5.