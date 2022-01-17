New God of War PC Mod Makes the Game Playable on Windows 7 and 8 Systems
A new God of War PC mod makes Sony Santa Monica’s PC port playable on Windows 7 and Windows 8 systems.
Some of you might wonder why it would even be interesting to run God of War on decade-old operating systems, but for some, running games on these older Windows versions can result in better performance due to these operating systems being less resource-intensive.
By default, God of War only runs on Windows 10 and 11, but this unofficial PC patch modifies the game OS version detection and allows launching the game on Windows 7 and 8. Unfortunately, after applying this PC, you’ll be unable to run the game in Windows 10/11. As such, use this mod at your own risk. As always, be sure to read the description and installations instructions before downloading and applying this unofficial patch.
Those interested can download the God of War Windows 7/8 PC patch mod via Nexusmods.
God of War is available globally now for PC and PlayStation platforms. The game was originally launched for PlayStation 4 back in 2018. Sony Santa Monica Studio is currently working on the game’s sequel, God of War Ragnarok. This sequel is slated for a release later this year on PS4 and PS5.
God of War PC Features
High Fidelity Graphics
Striking visuals enhanced on PC. Enjoy true 4K resolution, on supported devices, [MU1] with unlocked framerates for peak performance. Dial in your settings via a wide range of graphical presets and options including higher resolution shadows, improved screen space reflections, the addition of GTAO and SSDO, and much more.
NVIDIA® DLSS and Reflex Support
Quality meets performance. Harness the AI power of NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) to boost frame rates and generate beautiful, sharp images on select Nvidia GPUs. Utilize NVIDIA Reflex low latency technology allowing you to react quicker and hit harder combos with the responsive gameplay you crave on GeForce GPUs.
Controls Customization
Play your way. With support for the DUALSHOCK®4 and DUALSENSE® wireless controllers, a wide range of other gamepads, and fully customizable bindings for mouse and keyboard, you have the power to fine-tune every action to match your playstyle.
Ultra-wide Support
Immerse yourself like never before. Journey through the Norse realms taking in breathtaking vistas in panoramic widescreen. With 21:9 ultra-widescreen support, God of War™ presents a cinema quality experience that further expands the original seamless theatrical vision.
