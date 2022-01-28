God of War PC Update 1.0.4 Adds DLSS Sharpening Slider, Fixes Frozen Atreus Bug, and More

God of War finally arrived on PC just a couple weeks ago, and developer Sony Santa Monica Studio has been doing a solid job of keeping up with the inevitable issues via patches. The most significant change in the latest update is the addition of a DLSS Sharpening slider, as some people found it was turned up too high by default, causing flickering and some other issues. Some other bugs have been resolved as well, including problems with Atreus becoming unresponsive.

You can check out the full patch notes for God of War PC update 1.04, below…

Fixes Atreus will now reset his state during restart from checkpoint or saved game if he becomes unresponsive.

Fixed some rare instances of graphics driver crashes.

Fixed an issue with incorrect VRAM detection on Intel XE platform.

Fixed an issue where the display mode setting would visually set to windowed mode when resetting display settings to default on an ultrawide monitor.

Fixed an issue where control functionality would be lost if opening inventory during realm travel sequence.

Fixed a crash that could occur at client shutdown. Features Added support for DLSS Sharpening slider. Other Changes Added additional logging to crash reports to help identify root causes of intermittent crashes.

For those who haven’t been keeping up with God of War’s jump to PC, Wccftech’s Alessio Palumbo was quite impressed with the port in his full impressions…

Overall, even if the optimization work isn't quite perfect yet, God of War PC is now undoubtedly the best way to experience Sony Santa Monica's masterpiece. While it's not the best console to PC port I've ever seen, it features slightly better graphics than the original thanks to the higher settings available, not to mention the much higher frame rates and lower system latency, both of which elevate the incredible combat of God of War even further.

God of War is available now on PC, PS4, and playable via backward compatibility on PS5. Update 1.0.4 can be downloaded now.