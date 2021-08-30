New Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Update 2.07 Reduces Fast Travel Haptic Feedback Length on PS5 and Packs UI Improvements Alongside Bug Fixes

Sony and developer Sucker Punch have rolled out a new Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Update for both PS4 and PS5. Here’s what this new patch does.

The new patch updates the game version to 2.07 (2.007.000 on PS5) and addresses several reported issues, including an issue where replayed missions wouldn’t grant the correct reward until the game was reloaded. In addition, this new update reducing the fast-travel haptic feedback length on PS5, and restores the missing Fundoshi for some New Game+ players. Also new in this update are various improvements to the game’s User Interface alongside various bug- and crash fixes.

Previous post-launch patches for this month's Director's Cut already addressed a crash some players were experiencing and resolved an issue for some players who were unable to make progress on Iki Island if they arrived wearing the Sakai Armor.

“We are continuing to investigate issues and will release additional patches in the weeks to come, including fixes for Ghost of Tsushima: Legends ahead of next week’s launch of Rivals mode”, Sucker Punch writes.

You’ll find the official release notes for this new update, as supplied by the developer, down below:

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Update 2.07 (2.007.000) Release Notes PS4/PS5 Restored missing Fundoshi for some New Game+ players who had lost access to it.

Addressed an issue where replayed missions would not grant the proper rewards until the game was reloaded.

Addressed an issue where some supply boxes could be restocked upon checkpoint reload.

Addressed an issue where giving the hut builder supplies then skipping the cutscene would still take the supplies but not complete the objective.

Addressed an issue where players were not able to join in-progress Legends Survival matches via matchmaking.

Reduced the length of haptic feedback when fast traveling

Addressed some issues related to Activity Cards.

Addressed an issue with Legends leaderboards visibility.

Various UI improvements, bug and crash fixes.

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut is available now globally on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.