New Game Ready Driver Is Optimized for Halo Reach; Quake II RTX Updated with Better Graphics

NVIDIA just released a new GeForce Game Ready driver, version 441.41. This release is optimized for Halo Reach, the upcoming first-person shooter game due to be launched on December 3rd on PC (Microsoft Store and Steam).

Additionally, the image sharpening feature already available through the Control Panel can now be used on Vulkan and OpenGL games, whereas it was previously only possible to activate it on DirectX titles. As always, NVIDIA also packed in a few fixes which are mentioned in the Game Ready driver 441.41 changelog.

[SLI][Red Dead Redemption 2][Vulkan]: The benchmark may crash while running in Vulkan mode with SLI enabled and using Ultra graphics settings. [200565367]

[Red Dead Redemption 2][Vulkan]: Stalling occurs on some systems with 4-core and 6-core CPUs. [2752394]

[Shadow of the Tomb Raider]: The game may crash when launched in DirectX 12 mode. [200566997]

[Forza Horizon 4]: "Low streaming bandwidth" error may occur after extended gameplay. [2750515]

Beyond the aforementioned Game Ready driver 441.41, NVIDIA also updated Quake II RTX to version 1.2. The patch added a significant number of graphics improvements as detailed below.

Over 400 textures updated to improve overall image quality in the game.

Water has improved, with the rendering of underwater god rays, and the display of god rays in reflections and refractions. This improves the realism and illumination of surrounding detail.

Real-time ray-traced graphics are shown on security monitors and other displays, improving scene detail and immersion.

Recursive reflections (reflections reflected on other reflections) are rendered on select surfaces, creating a hall of mirrors effect.

The rendering of glass has been improved, along with the rendering of reflections, refractions and god rays through glass. We’ve also introduced a new optional setting that further improves the quality of glass rendering.

Numerous changes and improvements to denoising and other rendering features, improving image quality in all levels, and greatly improving quality in certain scenes.

Last but not least, there are a bunch of new graphics options, too.

Resolution Scaling Options: previously, you could decrease the internal rendering resolution to improve performance, or crank up the resolution to increase image quality. Now, there are options to enable dynamic resolution scaling - when dynamic scaling is activated, the game will try to keep the target frame rate by adjusting the scale between minimum and maximum. By default, the option will try to keep your gameplay at 60 FPS by scaling between 50% and 100% resolution scaling. If your frame rate is faster than 60 FPS at 100%, it will not increase the scale further, so if you see you have a ton of extra performance, increase the “Maximum Scale”.

Reflection and Refraction Depth: configure the number of allowed reflection or refraction bounces, which most prominently affects the recursive reflections demonstrated earlier.

Temporal Anti-Aliasing Toggle: enable or disable our post-process anti-aliasing.

Security Cameras: enable security camera monitors to display real-time gameplay.

Thick Glass Refraction: experimental option that renders more physically accurate representations of thick glass, with internal reflection and refraction.