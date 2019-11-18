New Halo Reach Screenshots Released Ahead of its PC/Xbox One Launch Next Month

New Halo Reach screenshots have been released by Microsoft ahead of the game’s launch on PC and Xbox One next month.

Reach is joining the Halo: Master Chief Collection next month on December 3rd and a new set of screenshots has been released. Bungie’s last Halo title will be the first in line to come to PC, with the other games from The Master Chief Collection being released in phases. The Collection is already available on Xbox One and Reach is being added to the collection for Microsoft’s console alongside the launch of the PC version.

As announced by 343 Industries, the Master Chief Collection will support crossplay between the Windows 10 and Steam versions of the game. In addition, cross progression is being supported between the PC and Xbox One versions. 343 Industries has been testing Reach on numerous PC setups in order to be able to run the title on most PC configurations.

“Halo: Reach for MCC has been played on many configurations and types of PCs ranging from bleeding edge to near potatoes”, 343 Industries wrote last month. “Our goal has been to optimize it to run on the lowest possible specs and we believe we have reached our intended goal. With the help of the Halo Insider program we have received feedback and monitored how the title has played on a wide range of systems and below are the currently recommended minimum specifications for the Steam version of Reach on PC. We are in the process of testing more options with integrated graphics but are not ready to share that information quite yet.”

Halo Reach is launching for PC on December 3rd as part of the Master Chief Collection coming to PC. The shooter will also launch on Xbox One on that date.