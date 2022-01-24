New Final Fantasy VII Remake PC NPC Face Mod Improves Over 500 NPC Faces

This new Final Fantasy VII Remake PC NPC face mod improves 530 faces from NPCs within the game.

Plenty of interesting mods have already been released for the recently-released PC port of the Remake, and today we wanted to share another one.

Created by modder ‘SamsamTS’, this mod modifies more than 500 NPC faces. In addition, the modder took the time to restore 80 NPC faces from the PS4 version, which are, according to the modder, better than those of the PC and PS5 versions of the game. The results are quite good and if you’re into modding, we suggest trying it out.

Those interested can download the Final Fantasy VII Remake PC NPC Face mod from Nexusmods.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is available globally now for PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. The PC version was released last month. Our very own Alessio Palumbo tested the PC version last month, and while he agreed that the PC port runs pretty well, it’s pretty clear that PC players might have expected more from it.