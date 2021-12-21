New Final Fantasy VII Remake PC Mod Allows Players to Unlock Framerates Among Other Things

A new Final Fantasy VII Remake PC mod has been released, which unlocks the game’s development console.

Created by modder ‘emoose’, this console unlocker gives players access to various console commands and various changes to the game’s console variables. In addition, this dev console unlocker allows loose .INI files to be loaded from the game’s config folder, giving players the option to store their own settings in them.

By using the console commands, PC players can unlock framerates within the game.

Those interested in this new mod can download it via Nexusmods right here.

Yesterday we covered the first proper PC mod for Final Fantasy VII Remake – the ‘Dynamic Resolution Disabler’ mod, which, as you might have guessed, allows players to disable the game’s default dynamic resolution scaling.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is available now for PC and PlayStation. The PC version was released last week. Here’s what our very own Alessio Palumbo had to say about the PC port.