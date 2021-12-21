New Final Fantasy VII Remake PC Mod Allows Players to Unlock Framerates Among Other Things
A new Final Fantasy VII Remake PC mod has been released, which unlocks the game’s development console.
Created by modder ‘emoose’, this console unlocker gives players access to various console commands and various changes to the game’s console variables. In addition, this dev console unlocker allows loose .INI files to be loaded from the game’s config folder, giving players the option to store their own settings in them.
By using the console commands, PC players can unlock framerates within the game.
Those interested in this new mod can download it via Nexusmods right here.
Yesterday we covered the first proper PC mod for Final Fantasy VII Remake – the ‘Dynamic Resolution Disabler’ mod, which, as you might have guessed, allows players to disable the game’s default dynamic resolution scaling.
Final Fantasy VII Remake is available now for PC and PlayStation. The PC version was released last week. Here’s what our very own Alessio Palumbo had to say about the PC port.
It is unfortunately clear that no major effort was made here to make it the ultimate version of the game, as it should always be the case with a PC release. Sure, you can play it at a higher frame rate if you have the hardware for it. PS5 users can only choose between a 4K@30 mode and a Performance Mode that drops the rendering resolution to 2688x1512 (according to Digital Foundry's test) to reach 60 frames per second. As per our test, PC users with a top-of-the-line rig can easily expect to play at a locked 4K@120 target.
That said, such a high profile release warranted something more. Looking back, Square Enix itself demonstrated what that meant a few years ago with Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition. Game Director Hajime Tabata eloquently said it was well ahead of the console versions, explaining how the partnership with NVIDIA had allowed the studio to realize its vision on PC.
