New FFVII Remake PC Character Customization Mod Enables In-Game Changes to the Main Characters

An interesting new mod has been released for FFVII Remake PC, allowing players to make in-game changes to the game’s main characters.

Created by modders ‘Narknon’, ‘YudoKubos’ and ‘AntonDickens’, this “Character Customization Pack” for the PC version of Final Fantasy VII Remake offers various in-game character customizations. At the moment of writing, the mod allows players to change the clothes, hair, glasses, hair, and eyes of Cloud, Tifa, Aerith, Barret, Red XIII, and Yuffie.

“Using Hotkeys, cycle through a variety of options. focused mostly on Anime eyes, Hair Re-colors for cloud, as well as white, black, purple, for other characters”, the description of the mods reads.

Those interested can download this cool new mod via Nexusmods. Installation is easy and only requires users to extract the contents of the downloaded folder to the “\Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade\End\Binaries\Win64\Mods” directory. It should be mentioned, however, that players will need the “3dmigoto base mod” in order to make this customization mod work.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is available now globally for PC and PlayStation 4/5. The PC version was released earlier this month. Those interested in modding the game might also be interested in trying out this performance tweak mod and dev console mod.

In other Final Fantasy VII Remake-related news - from the looks of it, the game's producer today teased the "expansion" of the game's world in 2022. Whether the producer is teasing the upcoming second part of the Remake or just another expansion in the veins of the Intermission Yuffie DLC remains to be seen. As always, we'll keep you updated.