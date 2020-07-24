New Fable Is An MMO Set In The Series’ Universe – Rumor

A new entry in the Fable series has been announced for Xbox Series X and PC, but there's the chance that it is not going to be the game fans have been waiting for since the release of Fable 3.

According to @CronoTK, a French journalist who correctly revealed the Xbox Game Showcase lineup before the event aired, suggests that the new Fable will be an MMO set in the series' universe, and not a proper Fable 4.

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age S – Definitive Edition PC, PS4, X1 Will Be Based on the Nintendo Switch Version

Et pour le plus grand bonheur de @SireGoupil : un jeu dans l'univers de FABLE.

Mais en MMO (désolé, pas FABLE 4). — C[h]rono Trigger[ed] (@CronoTK) July 23, 2020

While we have to take this with a grain of salt, it does make quite a bit of sense. Microsoft described the new Fable as a completely fresh start for the series, and an MMO would be just that. Also, developer Playground Games never made a single-player focused game so far, having only worked on the Forza Horizon series, so them making what essentially would be another game-as-a-service title wouldn't be surprising at all.

The new Fable being an MMO also somewhat falls in line with previous leaks which suggest that the game will come with a big open-world and in-depth character creation, elements that are both extremely important for an MMO.

Albion and Aurora are gone. "Lands reduced to fables." The Spire was rebuilt and used by a mad king to wish that an asteroid would strike the planet. He also wished it would happen again in the far future. Eons later and everything is new (medieval themed, new continents) and you have to stop the destruction of the planet again. Theresa and a Heroes Guild are preserved on another planet via a demon door. Time Travel heavily involved in play. Jack of Blades returns.

The new Fable is in development by Playground Games for Xbox Series and PC. It will launch on a yet to be confirmed release date.