A new Dying Light 2 trailer has been released by developer Techland.

The new trailer focusing on the game’s story and main protagonist Aiden was released during today’s E3 2021 PC Gaming Show showcase. Unfortunately, the trailer doesn’t feature any new gameplay for the upcoming Dying Light sequel. Check out the new trailer, courtesy of PC Gamer, down below:

Dying Light 2’s Reasonable File Size Revealed, Crossplay and Microtransactions Likely In

Dying Light 2 was officially announced back in 2018, but development on the title appears to have been rather rocky. We finally received additional details about the sequel last month.

“We are very close to our community, and we’ve clearly heard their requests for the new game. I know we kept them waiting, so I’m more than excited to finally announce: Dying Light 2 is coming” -- said Pawel Marchewka, Techland CEO, back in 2018. “Dying Light 2 will be a truly bold sequel, combining the much loved Dying Light DNA with completely new ways to play. For the first time in the franchise, players will have the power to decide the fate of a decaying metropolis with their own choices and actions. Across the story, the melee combat, the parkour movement, and other aspects of the game, we’re giving players a completely new level of freedom. ”

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is a story-driven open world action role-playing game, a sequel to critically acclaimed Dying Light published in 2015, which has been played by over twenty million people all over the world. This time players are visiting the City – mankind's last stronghold in the fight against the virus. Developed parkour mechanics enable players to explore the vast open world and use in tactical combat. Lost civilization and setting the world in modern dark ages, requires creative approach in finding items and crafting gear. Gameplay shifts during a day and night cycle, so players can dare to plunder abandoned lairs of infected at night and discover the dark secrets of those in power by day. Players must choose which side they want to take and write their own story.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is slated for a global launch on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One on December 7, 2021.