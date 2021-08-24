Dying Light 2 Gamescom Trailer Shows Off Characters, Parkour, and Brutal Combat

Gamescom 2021 doesn’t officially kick off until tomorrow, but Microsoft is getting a head start on things with their pre-show Xbox stream, which included a fresh look at Dying Light 2: Stay Human. The new trailer largely focuses on the game’s trademark parkour action, and the fact that you can now incorporate a lot more acrobatic moves during combat, which will be more challenging than in the past due to a greater prevalence of intelligent human enemies. Speaking of humans, we also get a glimpse of a few characters. Check out the new Dying Light 2 trailer for yourself, below.

Looking fairly promising! While we’re at it, here’s another look at the new Dying Light 2 ray tracing showcase that was also posted today.

Haven’t been keeping up with Dying Light 2? You can check out Wccftech's most recent interview with the game’s developers here, and our coverage of the last two Dying 2 Know shows here and here. Scroll on down for the game’s official description:

Over twenty years ago in Harran, we fought the virus -- and lost. Now, we’re losing again. The City, one of the last large human settlements, is torn by conflict. Civilization has fallen back into the Dark Ages. And yet, we still have hope. You are a wanderer with the power to change the fate of The City. But your exceptional abilities come at a price. Haunted by memories you cannot decipher, you set out to learn the truth… and find yourself in a combat zone. Hone your skills, as you’ll need both fists and wits. Unravel the dark secrets behind the wielders of power, choose sides and decide your destiny. But wherever your actions take you, there's one thing you can never forget -- stay human Vast open world - Participate in the life of a city engulfed in a new dark era. Discover different paths and hidden passages, as you explore its multiple levels and locations.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human rises on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on December 7.