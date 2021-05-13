Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Will be a Day 1 Xbox Game Pass Release

Get ready for some hack ‘n’ slash fun Xbox Game Pass subscribers, because it’s just been revealed that Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance will be a Day 1 release on Microsoft’s service! In addition to that, the game will also be playable via the cloud and support PC-Xbox crossplay. You can check out the most recent Dark Alliance gameplay trailer, below.

D&D Dark Alliance Showcased in New 20 Minute Long Gameplay Video

For those who haven’t been keeping up Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is developed by Montreal-based Tuque Games as a spiritual successor to the Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance games. Unlike those titles, the new Dark Alliance trades in the overhead Diablo-esque camera angle for a full third-person view and adds online play to the mix. Here’s the game’s full description:

- Dark Alliance pits Drizzt Do’Urden and his legendary companions – Catti-brie, Bruenor, and Wulfgar – against some of the most iconic monsters from the world of Dungeons & Dragons. Frost Giants, Beholders, White Dragons—muster the strength to defeat them all against insurmountable odds. Fight Alongside Your Friends - Four friends can join online and fight together in a dynamic co-op experience with explosive real-time combat. Unleash devastating combos, and team-up moves as you topple unstoppable monsters. Bring your friends; take on impossible challenges.

- Four friends can join online and fight together in a dynamic co-op experience with explosive real-time combat. Unleash devastating combos, and team-up moves as you topple unstoppable monsters. Bring your friends; take on impossible challenges. Choose Your Hero - Play as one of four distinct heroes, each with their own unique playstyle and customizable abilities. Complete missions and vanquish bosses to unlock new character specific skills and earn powerful gear, allowing players to take on even bigger challenges.

- Play as one of four distinct heroes, each with their own unique playstyle and customizable abilities. Complete missions and vanquish bosses to unlock new character specific skills and earn powerful gear, allowing players to take on even bigger challenges. Brave the Frozen Landscape - Dark Alliance brings the Forgotten Realms to life like never before – an action-packed adventure in the icy tundra of Icewind Dale. Explore the frigid and dangerous world of Icewind Dale as you defend your homeland from armies of abominable monsters.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance arrives on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S (including Game Pass), PS4, and PS5 on June 22.