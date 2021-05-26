Microsoft has finally dropped a new Wednesday build for Insiders in the Dev Channel, currently testing features and improvements likely to be part of Windows 10 21H2, aka the Sun Valley update. Today's Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21390 doesn't bring any new features and focuses on improvements and fixes.

As part of a broader design overhaul planned for Windows 10 21H2, Task Manager and MSI are getting new icons following the Fluent Design language. Today's build also brings a number of fixes to Insiders testing the next version of the operating system.

Windows 10 Dev Channel Build 21390: Changes and Improvements

As part of our ongoing iconography improvements, Task Manager and MSI installers now have new Fluent icons.

You can now set Windows Terminal Preview as your default terminal emulator on Windows – please see this blog post for details. This requires Windows Terminal Preview version 1.9 (or higher).

Windows 10 21H2 Build 21390: Fixes

We fixed an issue causing the news and interests text on the taskbar to appear blurry on some resolutions and scaling factors.

We fixed an issue resulting in certain punctuation not being displayed correctly when the display language was Chinese.

We fixed a svchost.exe crash related to cdp.dll that some Insiders have been experiencing in recent builds.

We fixed an issue impacting Start reliability in recent flights.

We fixed an issue where when using dark mode, the text in the File Explorer search box would be black on a black background. Please note this only addresses this dark theme issue in File Explorer, we are continuing to investigate a second issue impacting dark theme when using Search in the taskbar.

We fixed an issue in recent flights where a folder might not retain keyboard focus after being renamed in File Explorer.

We fixed an issue resulting in Task Manager showing the incorrect icon for some processes.

We fixed a second issue causing some devices to fail when updating to this build with error code 0xc1900101. If you continue to receive this error code when attempting to update, please file a new feedback item.

Windows 10 21H2 Build 21390: Known issues

The Windows Camera App currently does not respect the default brightness setting set via the new Camera Settings page.

We’re investigating an issue where Search results are unexpectedly no longer following dark theme as of recent flights.

[News and interests] We’re investigating an issue where the flyout may occasionally flash in the top left corner of your screen after clicking the button on your taskbar.

