Microsoft introduced the next, and possibly last, version of Windows 10 last week with a Preview Build delivered to Insiders. The Windows maker has just released another build to Insiders in the Release Preview Channel testing the upcoming Windows 10 version 21H2.

Version 21H2 Build 19044.1149 (KB5004296) includes everything from last week's Build 19044.1147 along with the following change:

We added a new policy that creates generic strings and removes branding-specific terms, such as “Windows” or “PC”, for IoT Enterprise editions. For example, we changed “computer” to “device”. Instead of “Getting Windows ready,” we changed that to “Getting things ready” and so on. These generic strings are displayed on a user’s screen when an update is in progress.

Windows 10 version 21H2 is available for Insiders who couldn't get Windows 11

Today's Windows 10 v21H2 Preview Build is available for Windows Insiders who were already in the Release Preview Channel and those who were moved from the Beta Channel to the Release Preview Channel because their devices didn't meet Windows 11 hardware requirements.

Windows 10 21H2 Build 19044.1149 (KB5004296) will be delivered automatically via Windows Update if you are already testing version 21H2. If you are on version 21H1 and want to upgrade to v21H2, you can go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update > click on the download and install button to get the upcoming Windows 10, version 21H2.

