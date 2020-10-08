New Alienware High Performance Gaming Monitors Get Details And Pricing

Alienware isn't just banking on the performance upgrade within their Aurora Desktop Gaming Systems, they're powering up their monitors as well. Alienware is pushing out 3 new gaming panels that all offer something different, new, and intriguing for gamers. Their Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor (AW2521H) is pushing 1080p 360Hz for smoother than smooth action and NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer to measure the total system latency. The Alienware 38 Gaming Monitor (AW3821DW) is a massive 37.5" IPS curved ultrawide panel with G-Sync Ultimate and DisplayHDR 600 certification. The Alienware 27 Gaming Monitor (AW2721D) rounds things out with a 27" 1440p 240Hz panel with DisplayHDR 600 as well.

Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor (AW2521H)

The Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor features full G-SYNC support and a blistering 360Hz refresh rate. Coming in at a resolution of 1080p but is built using an IPS screen that boasts a 1ms gray to gray response time and HDR10 support. The real kicker for the Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor is its inclusion of the NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer to monitor system latency on the fly. Alienware has stated that their Alienware gaming mice are compatible with the Reflex Latency Analyzer; compatible Alienware gaming mice AW610M, AW510M, and AW310M.

The Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor will only be available in the Dark Side of the Moon color, so no white models will be available. The Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor (AW2521H) will be available in October (this month) in China but will be coming to the USA, EMEA, & APJ areas in November of 2020 with a starting price of $899.99

















Esports players don’t have an extra second to wait. They demand blazing-fast refresh rates and incredibly low latency, that’s exactly what the Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor delivers. This new monitor with 360Hz refresh rate supports the revolutionary NVIDIA® Reflex Latency Analyzer, giving competitive gamers an accurate measurement of system latency for the first time.

Alienware 27 Gaming Monitor (AW2721D)

1080p doesn't do it for you? Okay, Alienware has you covered with the Alienware 27 Gaming Monitor pulling in 2560x1440 with an eyewatering 240Hz IPS Nano Color scree. That's double the normal 120Hz and about 100Hz faster than the desired 144Hz panel. The Alienware 27 Gaming Monitor is featuring NVIDIA G-SYNC ULTIMATE certification as well as DisplayHDR 600.

The Alienware 27 Gaming Monitor (AW2721D) will follow suit with the same timelines but come in a bit higher at $1099.99.

















The Alienware 27 Gaming Monitor sports a new four-sided InfinityEdge design maximizing the edge-to-edge viewing experience, 240Hz refresh rate, QHD resolution, NVIDIA® G-SYNC® ULTIMATE certification and VESA DisplayHDR™ 600, enabling gamers to make that split-second reaction to get the win.

Alienware 38 Gaming Monitor (AW3821DW)

Ultrawide is where it's at these days, my humble opinion, and the Alienware 38 Gaming Monitor goes there in a big way. Taking things past the 3440x1440 we see the Alienware 38 Gaming Monitor push the pixels up to 3840x1600 at 144Hz. just like the 27" model this one also carries the G-SYNC ULTIMATE certification and DisplayHDR 600.

The Alienware 38 Gaming Monitor (AW3821DW) will also follow the October release in China with the USA, EMEA & APJ availability being November 2020 with a price tag of $1899.99





















Sometimes bigger really is better. This large 37.5” fast IPS curved gaming monitor is designed to draw you into the game. The new Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor offers an immersive and lightning-fast gaming experience like no other. Alienware has truly pulled out all the stops to deliver this best-in-class gaming monitor with WQHD+ resolution, NVIDIA® G-SYNC® ULTIMATE certification and VESA DisplayHDR™ 600.

Pricing And Availability

