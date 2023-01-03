Alienware Expands Aurora R15 Gaming PC With AMD Ryzen 7000 & Intel 13th Gen 65W Options

Alienware has announced the expansion of its Aurora R15 pre-built gaming PCs with AMD Ryzen 7000 & Intel 13th Gen 65W CPU options.

Alienware Aurora R15 Gaming PC: Now In AMD Ryzen 7000 & Intel 13th Gen 65W CPU Options

The Aurora R15 Gaming PC will also get new and enhanced cooling with better chassis airflow and Liquid cooling. For now, the systems will be equipped with up to an RTX 4090 graphics card but will later be expanded with more RTX 40 and even AMD Radeon RX 7000 options. Alienware also told us that they will be adding 65W Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs to Aurora in the coming months.

Press Release: Alienware Aurora welcomes AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Processors Announced a few months back, Alienware’s flagship Aurora R15 is designed with expressive curves and an iconic, sculpted shape that houses powerful performance. Originally configured with 13th Gen Intel Core K-Series processors, the latest Aurora now offers AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Processors and Intel 13th Gen 65W Desktop processor options. Later this Winter, we will also introduce AMD Radeon RX 7000 Series graphics options.

Intentional craftsmanship from the inside out showcases a clean and organized interior through clear side doors with up to 8 AlienFX lighting zones that shine pleasantly across the powerful internal components.

Available in two fan-favorite colorways, Lunar Light and Dark Side of the Moon, the head-turning Aurora R15 was uniquely 360o designed to look truly stunning from any angle. A CES 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree, this beautifully crafted rig is outfitted with performance-driven

architecture updates that support the latest generation of graphics and processor technologies.

The R15 generation of Aurora desktops has a re-engineered chassis for airflow, cooling, and performance that is designed to take on higher-powered gaming components for the best desktop gaming experience possible.

Pricing & Availability

1/5/23: Alienware Aurora R15 with AMD Ryzen 7000 Processors starts at ~$1,599 (US), $2,199 (CA)

1/5/23: Alienware Aurora R15 with Intel 13th Gen Processors starts at ~$1,599 (US), $2,199 (CA)

Later this Winter: Alienware Aurora R15 with AMD Radeon 7000 Graphics will be made

available. Pricing will be shared closer to availability.

Specs Sheet