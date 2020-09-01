Alienware Is NVIDIA Ampere Ready With New Aurora Systems And Monitors

The cat is out of the bag, the new NVIDIA Ampere powered GeForce RTX 3090, GeForce RTX 3080, and GeForce RTX 3070 on their way! Not only are board partners ready to rock with new designs but so are OEMs and Alienware is leading the charge with their Aurora systems and NEW gaming monitors are that are ready to rock high refresh rates!

Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop

The newest addition to the Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop lineup is being updated with Alienware's custom-engineered graphics card solutions to include the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs for the Alienware Aurora and Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition. The Geforce RTX 30 Series for these desktops will include the GeForce RTX 3090 and GeForce RTX 3080 for now, perhaps the GeForce RTX 3070 in the future, but that part is speculation.

Cyberpunk 2077 Trailer Offers Up Gorgeous Visuals Running on a GeForce RTX 30 Series GPU

The Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop with Geforce RTX 30 Series will be featuring Alienware's unique cooling design for their graphics cards that they partnered with Asetek for developing. We covered it in the past for their design showcase, but it's clear it was being designed with Ampere in mind at this point.













Alienware Monitors

Alienware isn't just banking on the performance upgrade within their Aurora Desktop Gaming Systems, they're powering up their monitors as well. Alienware is pushing out 3 new gaming panels that all offer something different, new, and intriguing for gamers. Their Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor (AW2521H) is pushing 1080p 360Hz for smoother than smooth action and NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer to measure the total system latency. The Alienware 38 Gaming Monitor (AW3821DW) is a massive 37.5" IPS curved ultrawide panel with G-Sync Ultimate and DisplayHDR 600 certification. The Alienware 27 Gaming Monitor (AW2721D) rounds things out with a 27" 1440p 240Hz panel with DisplayHDR 600 as well.





Esports players don’t have an extra second to wait. They demand blazing-fast refresh rates and incredibly low latency, that’s exactly what the Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor delivers. This new monitor with 360Hz refresh rate supports the revolutionary NVIDIA® Reflex Latency Analyzer, giving competitive gamers an accurate measurement of system latency for the first time.





The Alienware 27 Gaming Monitor sports a new four-sided InfinityEdge design maximizing the edge-to-edge viewing experience, 240Hz refresh rate, QHD resolution, NVIDIA® G-SYNC® ULTIMATE certification and VESA DisplayHDR™ 600, enabling gamers to make that split-second reaction to get the win.





Sometimes bigger really is better. This large 37.5” fast IPS curved gaming monitor is designed to draw you into the game. The new Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor offers an immersive and lightning-fast gaming experience like no other. Alienware has truly pulled out all the stops to deliver this best-in-class gaming monitor with WQHD+ resolution, NVIDIA® G-SYNC® ULTIMATE certification and VESA DisplayHDR™ 600.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Next-Gen Ampere Gaming Graphics Cards Teased, Revolutionary PCB & Cooling Design

Pricing And Availability

You didn't think we'd have that information this quickly did you? As far as pricing we'll have to wait for just a hair on these but availability will be in late September and be up on the Alienware site along with their retail partners.