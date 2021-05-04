New AirTag Teardown Shows Whether it is Easy or Not to Scratch the Exterior [Video]

Chances are high that you have the AirTag in your pocket, but how easily does it scratch? A new teardown video will answer that for you.

Apple AirTag Gets a New Teardown with Scratch Test

JerryRigEverything does not need any sort of introduction. We have seen loads of videos in which the man himself puts a bunch of gadgets to the test. The latest one is the Apple AirTag.

During an App Store Conflict with Facebook, Steve Jobs Referred to the Company as ‘Fecebook’ in an Email

While the video does go into detail what lies inside the AirTag itself, and it is rather fascinating how much tech it packs in a small space, but the most interesting part is this: scratch test. Check out the video below and see for yourself.

As you can see from the video, the AirTag actually does scratch up quite easily and requires little to no effort at all. But, if you mind scratches a lot, and you should, then the easiest remedy is to put it inside a protective case or just wrap it with a skin.

Since you are most likely going to hang the AirTag around a bag or maybe just throw it inside a pocket, it makes little sense why you plan to keep it in pristine condition at all times. Even a dusty microfiber cloth can dig in some scratches on the stainless steel back.

While you are here, check out the following: