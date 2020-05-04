13-inch MacBook Pro Refresh Expected to Launch Today

Apple will be launching its new 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro refresh today, as per a new tweet by Jon Prosser. The new MacBook Pro update is expected to ship with 10th generation Intel processors, increased storage capacities across all models, improved thermals and scissor mechanism-based keyboards.

As per rumors, the new 13-inch MacBook Pro will take a leaf out of 16-inch MacBook Pro’s book and ship with thinner bezels. The thin bezels might allow it to have space for a 14.1-inch display, which has also been reported by Bloomberg. Apple will also put the universally hated butterfly mechanism keyboard out of its misery and replace it with the Magic Keyboard, which uses scissor mechanism-based keys, and provides a reliable and better typing experience. Apple has already rolled out the scissor mechanism keyboards for 16-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and recently, through the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro.

Uber (NYSE: UBER) to Discontinue Its Online Food Ordering and Delivery Service – Uber Eats – in Eight International Markets

In terms of internals, the 13-inch MacBook Pro will ship with 28W Intel 10th generation processors, with one of the configurations including an Intel Core i7-1068NG7 2.3GHz processor with 4.1GHz Turbo Boost. The MacBook Pro will be configurable with up to 32GB of RAM and 4TB of fast SSD storage. Apple might also include dual-fans across all 13-inch MacBook Pro models for improved thermals. Currently, the base 13-inch model ships with just one fan which is not ideal for heavy workloads.

Jon Prosser had previously reported in April that the 13-inch MacBook Pro will be released this month, and today seems to be the day. Stay tuned for further coverage when it is officially announced.