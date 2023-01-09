Netflix is Pretty Happy with its Ad Supported Tier Despite a Slow Start

It has been some time since Netflix introduced an ad-supported tier called Netflix Basic with Ads, and although the new subscription plan was met with an average response at the start, the streaming platform believes that the plan is doing well, and that means that it is here to stay.

For those who don't know, the Netflix Basic with Ads, as the name suggests, is for those who are not looking to spend more money on the standard offering but still want to use Netflix for quality content. The ad-supported tier brings several limitations to the overall user experience, but it is nothing to worry about.

Netflix Basic with Ads could soon have dynamic ad insertion, gender-based ads, single-show sponsorships, and more

Speaking at CES 2023, Netflix President of Worldwide Advertising Jeremi Gorman talked about how the company is happy with the new plan's response. Not just that, our source reveals that the streaming platform is also happy with the number of advertisers that have joined the platform. After all, having your ads displayed on such a platform does seem like the right thing to do.

Sure, in the start, many people were unaware whether they wanted to use an-supported Netflix tier, but based on Gorman's response, the new Netflix tier is doing well, and we don't think it will go anywhere.

The ad-supported Netflix tier is available for those interested in the following countries.

U.S

U.K

France

Germany

Spain

Italy

Australia

Japan

Korea

Brazil

Canada

Mexico

As far as the limitations are concerned, you will only be able to stream in 720p, which seems like a good idea for those running on affordable devices. However, the most significant caveat here is that the ad-supported tier is only available for a single screen, so that is one thing to keep in mind.

In the future, Netflix wants to do more than have ads on this plan. The platform is looking to add dynamic ad insertion, which will show ads only at moments in TV shows and movies that are relevant to the marketers. The company is also exploring single-show sponsorships and age- and gender-based ads.

What do you think about Netflix and its plans to make advertising even more dynamic? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.