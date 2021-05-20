NBA 2K21 Is Now Free on the Epic Games Store; New MEGA Sale Up

NBA 2K21 is now free to add to your Epic Games Store library on PC, Epic Games announced today. The offer is valid until May 27th, 2021, at 11:00 AM Eastern.

In Wccftech's review, Nathan rated the game 6.5/10 for its current-generation version (which is also the one available on PC).

It’s hard to escape the feeling that the current-gen version of NBA 2K21 is merely a rushed appetizer before the next-gen main course. Yes, NBA 2K21 can still be a great time, but stagnant presentation, copy-and-pasted modes and features, and new mechanics that clearly weren’t fully worked out combine to make the game feel like a half-hearted buzzer beater throwaway.

The NBA 2K21 giveaway coincides with a new MEGA Sale event, live between today and June 17th. Following NBA 2K21, a new free game will be given away each week on Thursday.

Of course, the MEGA Sale is mainly about tons of discounts on the other games listed in the store. Don't forget that you can add Epic's coupons on top of the discounts, though.