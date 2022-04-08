MultiVersus Warner Bros. Fighter Gets First Leaked Gameplay Footage

Today, the first leaked gameplay footage of the free-to-play crossover fighting game MultiVersus appeared on the Web.

The resolution is only 720p, but it's more than enough to get a glimpse of how the game in development at Player First Games will play. MultiVersus is due for release later this year on PC (Steam), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X with full cross-play functionality.

Phantom Breaker: Omnia Review – 10 Years Out of Fashion

In MultiVersus, the Multiverse is at your fingertips as you battle it out in intense 2v2 matches. Up against Batman & Shaggy? Try using Bugs Bunny & Arya Stark! This platform fighter lets you play out your fantasy matchups in a fun co-op or head-to-head fight for supremacy.

Characters

Choose from Harley Quinn, Tom and Jerry, Finn the Human, Wonder Woman, Steven Universe, Jake the Dog, Garnet, Superman, and an extraordinary creature named Reindog. Every fighter boasts unique abilities that pair dynamically with other characters.

Maps

Play on various Maps from our characters' legendary worlds, including Batman's Batcave and Jake and Finn's Treefort, and more.

Cross-Platform

Defend the Multiverse with your friends anywhere, anytime on all available platforms. This includes full cross-platform play and progression.

Modes

Play our innovative 2v2 co-op-focused experience or the intense 1v1 and 4-Player Free For All. You can also refine your skills in training mode or put your skills to the ultimate test in Ranked Competitive. MultiVersus supports online and local play.

Customization

Every character will feature its own customizable perk loadout that will change the way you play and how you synergize with your teammates.

Competitive

MultiVersus boasts an intense competitive experience with dedicated servers for seamless online gameplay.

A Growing Multiverse

MultiVersus is regularly updated with new characters, stages, modes, in-game events, skins and more.