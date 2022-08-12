Menu
MultiVersus Season 1 to Begin Next Week; New Content Will Be Spread out Through the Season

Francesco De Meo
Aug 12, 2022
MultiVersus

MultiVersus Season 1 will begin next week, following a short delay, but not all of the new content coming as part of the season will be available from the start.

The first official season of the platform fighter developed by Player First Games will begin on August 15th. On the same day, a new Battle Pass will be available for players to earn new rewards. New character Morty will be joining the roster a few days later, on August 23rd.

Related Story
MultiVersus Tier List – The Strongest of the MultiVerse

The beginning of MultiVersus' Season 1 will not coincide, however, with the release of all the additional content planned for the season, as it will be spread out through the season.

Since the launch of the open beta last month, MultiVersus is doing extremely well, reaching an all-time peak on Steam of over 150,000 users. With the game also coming with full cross-platform play support, there's no risk of the game dying on select platforms.

MultiVersus is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. You can learn more about the game by checking out my hands-on impressions:

MultiVersus has the potential to become one of the most popular platform fighters ever made, thanks to its solid gameplay and great roster, but the game's monetization scheme could have an impact on its popularity in the future, even though the content that matters most, characters can be unlocked for free with some effort. As the game is still in beta, Warner Bros. and Player First Game still have the chance to tweak and improve the system, and I sincerely hope they will. I want to play a fighting game for hundreds of hours to improve my skills, not to unlock more content that should be readily available.

