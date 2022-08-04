MultiVersus Season One Is Delayed, Devs Confirm

Fans of MultiVersus, the free-to-play platform fighter game developed by Player First Games and published by Warner Bros., will have to wait before getting their hands on Season 1 and the new playable character Morty. The developers just announced a delay to an unspecified date.

We want to let everyone know that we are delaying the start of Season 1 & the release of Morty to a later date. We know this might be disappointing for some and want to assure our Community that we are dedicated to delivering new and exciting content that delights players.

We’ll let you know the timing as soon as we can. We appreciate your patience & enthusiasm and look forward to unveiling Season 1 very soon!

Mortimer "Morty" Smith of the beloved animated sci-fi sitcom Rick and Morty should have been added on August 26th, with Rick following suit at some point in Season 1. The first character will be classed under Bruisers in MultiVersus, while the latter will be considered a Mage (Ranged) character.

The strong early success of the game certainly increased the pressure on the developers to deliver new content. MultiVersus might already have several million players duking it out across its various platforms in the Open Beta. Owner estimations from PlayTracker suggest there could be between 2.20 and 2.70 million users playing MultiVersus just on the Steam platform.

That said, the game's revenue model came under fire in Wccftech's latest hands-on report.

MultiVersus has the potential to become one of the most popular platform fighters ever made, thanks to its solid gameplay and great roster, but the game's monetization scheme could have an impact on its popularity in the future, even though the content that matters most, characters can be unlocked for free with some effort. As the game is still in beta, Warner Bros. and Player First Game still have the chance to tweak and improve the system, and I sincerely hope they will. I want to play a fighting game for hundreds of hours to improve my skills, not to unlock more content that should be readily available.