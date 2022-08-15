MultiVersus Season 1 Patch Notes Revealed; Black Adam & Stripe Confirmed

MultiVersus' Season 1 is about to begin, and the patch notes have been released ahead of the latest big patch going live.

The Season 1 Patch, which is scheduled to go live later today, will introduce some system-wide and general Perks changes, including a Battle Pass XP match reward increase for both wins and losses, which should make earning rewards a little faster and seasonal missions tweaks:

Meta Systems

Free Rotation Characters now have an icon in character select to identify them

Battle Pass XP match rewards increased to 10 for wins and 5 for losses, up from 5 for wins and 3 for losses.

Disabled class based Battle Pass missions other than for Tanks Developer Note: Since players might not have access to fighters in specific classes other than Tank (thanks to Wonder Woman), we felt like relying on rerolls was not a reliable enough method to work around those missions.

Lowered the requirements for a number of seasonal missions: Ringout a player from the top of the map 50 times (previously 75) Ringout a player from the side of the map 50 times (previously 75) Ringout a player from the bottom of the map 50 times (previously 75) Get 50 assists (previously 125)



General Perks

Clear The Air - Increased consistency on perk effect. We are aware of inconsistencies in this perk’s interaction with Velma’s speech bubbles and Batman’s Batarang. We will address these interactions in a future patch.

- Increased consistency on perk effect. Make it Rain, Dog! - Projectile speed is now properly applied to thrown items.

- Projectile speed is now properly applied to thrown items. Painted Target - Fixed an issue where projectiles weren’t applying bonus damage

- Fixed an issue where projectiles weren’t applying bonus damage Retaliation Ready - Reduced unstacked gray health from 3 HP for 3 seconds to 1 HP for 3 seconds Reduced stacked gray health from 4 HP for 3 seconds to 2 HP for 3 seconds

- Reduced unstacked gray health from 3 HP for 3 seconds to 1 HP for 3 seconds School Me Once… - Increased consistency on projectile block spawn. Notable - getting hit by Jerry will now spawn a projectile block buff

- Increased consistency on projectile block spawn. Notable - getting hit by Jerry will now spawn a projectile block buff Slippery When Feint - Fixed an issue where evade distance was not increased on hit cancels

- Fixed an issue where evade distance was not increased on hit cancels Snowball Effect - Fixed an issue where projectiles weren’t applying bonus damage

- Fixed an issue where projectiles weren’t applying bonus damage Static Electricity - Increased consistency on projectile electric damage application. Notable - thrown items will now apply electricity

Gameplay Systems:

Ice Debuff - Movement speed slow at 1 stack reduced from 20% to 15% Slow now scales linearly with each stack of Ice Debuff Removed a bug where fighters affected by Ice Debuff took additional knockback

- Movement speed slow at 1 stack reduced from 20% to 15% Ability Cooldowns - fixed a bug where cooldowns would not trigger properly if used near an ally Jake

Gameplay Modes:

FFA - Fixed a bug where pop up text would display the incorrect point value.

UI:

Announcer Pack - You can now preview a character's announcer pack before deciding to unlock it.

Tutorials:

Various Bug Fixes - Fix for tutorials causing stage hazards to toggle off in other game modes. Down spike tutorial has been fixed so that it requires an actual spike rather than any aerial attack. The Reindog tether step of the intro tutorial no longer counts if you pull your ally in after they have been rung out. Fix for Shaggy falling off the map during the aerial combat tutorial demo. Added a wall to the second step of the KBI tutorial.



Glossary and Terms:

New Terms Added Wall Fatigue to the glossary. Added the terms Block, Hazard, and Wipe to the glossary and updated move lists accordingly.



The MultiVersus Season 1 Patch also includes plenty of balance changes for all the characters released so far. You can find all the details on these changes on the game's official website.

The beginning of the first-ever MultiVersus season hasn't just brought improvements and changes but also the confirmation of new characters joining the roster. As revealed by the game's loading screen, Black Adam & Stripe are coming to the game in the future. According to Player First Games' co-founder Tony Huynh, they will make their debut sometime during Season 1.

And here's the highest quality version of the Black Adam and Stripe image so far! #MultiVersus Huge thanks to @infkae for the help! pic.twitter.com/HAZlCTVX8s — InTheShade - Multiversus Leaks (@InTheShadeMV) August 15, 2022

Characters will be arriving sometime during Season 1. — Tony Huynh (@Tony_Huynh) August 14, 2022

MultiVersus is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.