Menu
Company

MultiVersus Season 1 Patch Notes Revealed; Black Adam & Stripe Confirmed

Francesco De Meo
Aug 15, 2022
MultiVersus

MultiVersus' Season 1 is about to begin, and the patch notes have been released ahead of the latest big patch going live.

The Season 1 Patch, which is scheduled to go live later today, will introduce some system-wide and general Perks changes, including a Battle Pass XP match reward increase for both wins and losses, which should make earning rewards a little faster and seasonal missions tweaks:

Related StoryNathan Birch
Hogwarts Legacy Delayed Yet Again to Early 2023 to “Deliver the Best Possible Game”

Meta Systems

  • Free Rotation Characters now have an icon in character select to identify them
  • Battle Pass XP match rewards increased to 10 for wins and 5 for losses, up from 5 for wins and 3 for losses.
  • Disabled class based Battle Pass missions other than for Tanks
    • Developer Note: Since players might not have access to fighters in specific classes other than Tank (thanks to Wonder Woman), we felt like relying on rerolls was not a reliable enough method to work around those missions.
  • Lowered the requirements for a number of seasonal missions:
    • Ringout a player from the top of the map 50 times (previously 75)
    • Ringout a player from the side of the map 50 times (previously 75)
    • Ringout a player from the bottom of the map 50 times (previously 75)
    • Get 50 assists (previously 125)

General Perks

  • Clear The Air - Increased consistency on perk effect.
    • We are aware of inconsistencies in this perk’s interaction with Velma’s speech bubbles and Batman’s Batarang. We will address these interactions in a future patch.
  • Make it Rain, Dog! - Projectile speed is now properly applied to thrown items.
  • Painted Target - Fixed an issue where projectiles weren’t applying bonus damage
  • Retaliation Ready - Reduced unstacked gray health from 3 HP for 3 seconds to 1 HP for 3 seconds
    • Reduced stacked gray health from 4 HP for 3 seconds to 2 HP for 3 seconds
  • School Me Once… - Increased consistency on projectile block spawn. Notable - getting hit by Jerry will now spawn a projectile block buff
  • Slippery When Feint - Fixed an issue where evade distance was not increased on hit cancels
  • Snowball Effect - Fixed an issue where projectiles weren’t applying bonus damage
  • Static Electricity - Increased consistency on projectile electric damage application. Notable - thrown items will now apply electricity

Gameplay Systems:

  • Ice Debuff - Movement speed slow at 1 stack reduced from 20% to 15%
    • Slow now scales linearly with each stack of Ice Debuff
    • Removed a bug where fighters affected by Ice Debuff took additional knockback
  • Ability Cooldowns - fixed a bug where cooldowns would not trigger properly if used near an ally Jake

Gameplay Modes:

  • FFA - Fixed a bug where pop up text would display the incorrect point value.

UI:

  • Announcer Pack - You can now preview a character's announcer pack before deciding to unlock it.

Tutorials:

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
MultiVersus Season 1 to Begin Next Week; New Content Will Be Spread out Through the Season
  • Various Bug Fixes -
    • Fix for tutorials causing stage hazards to toggle off in other game modes.
    • Down spike tutorial has been fixed so that it requires an actual spike rather than any aerial attack.
    • The Reindog tether step of the intro tutorial no longer counts if you pull your ally in after they have been rung out.
    • Fix for Shaggy falling off the map during the aerial combat tutorial demo.
    • Added a wall to the second step of the KBI tutorial.

Glossary and Terms:

  • New Terms
    • Added Wall Fatigue to the glossary.
    • Added the terms Block, Hazard, and Wipe to the glossary and updated move lists accordingly.

The MultiVersus Season 1 Patch also includes plenty of balance changes for all the characters released so far. You can find all the details on these changes on the game's official website.

The beginning of the first-ever MultiVersus season hasn't just brought improvements and changes but also the confirmation of new characters joining the roster. As revealed by the game's loading screen, Black Adam & Stripe are coming to the game in the future. According to Player First Games' co-founder Tony Huynh, they will make their debut sometime during Season 1.

MultiVersus is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.

Products mentioned in this post

Xbox Series S
Xbox Series X
USD 499

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order