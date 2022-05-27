MultiVersus Datamined Character List Includes More Game of Thrones Characters and Others
A list of characters has been discovered inside the files of the MultiVersus closed alpha, and the person who originally leaked the game before its original announcement confirmed that tise list is mostly accurate.
Speaking on the MultiVersus subreddit, user hugeleakeractually confirmed, as mentioned above, that the datamined list of characters is mostly accurate. It includes two more characters from Game of Thrones, Daenerys Targaryen and The Hound, as well as Joker and Raven from the D.C Universe, Rick and Morty, and others.
The datamined characters are mostly accurate so I won’t be elaborating on them much. Particularly these characters below I know are mostly finished
Joker - DC
Raven - DC
Gizmo - Gremlins
Marvin the Martian - Looney Tunes
Lebron James - NBA
Rick - Rick and Morty
Morty - Rick and Morty
Scooby-Doo - Scooby-Doo
Daenerys - Game of Thrones
The Hound - Game of Thrones
Wicked Witch - The Wizard of Oz
Godzilla - Godzilla
The MultiVersus leakers also talked about characters that did not appear in the datamined list, but that they know they are likely coming. These include Johnny Bravo, Fred Flintstone, Samurai Jack, and Scorpion from the Mortal Kombat series. Other characters like Mad Max and Harry Potter are apparently on hold.
Johnny Bravo - Johnny Bravo (he was in the initial pitch and had work done. He will come eventually)
Fred Flintstone - Flintstones
Mad Max is on hold last I heard. Not sure if it was an IP related issue. Same with Harry Potter who is definitely on hold (not sure if any development was ever even done).
Here’s a few more characters I can confirm that are very likely to be coming:
Samurai Jack - Samurai Jack
The Powerpuff Girls - Powerpuff Girls (all one Fighter)
The Animaniacs - The Animaniacs (also all one fighter as far as I’m aware)
Duck Dodgers/Daffy - Looney Tunes
Scorpion - Mortal Kombat
Ben 10 - Ben 10
Ted Lasso - Ted Lasso
MultiVersus launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One later this year.
