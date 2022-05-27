MultiVersus Datamined Character List Includes More Game of Thrones Characters and Others

A list of characters has been discovered inside the files of the MultiVersus closed alpha, and the person who originally leaked the game before its original announcement confirmed that tise list is mostly accurate.

Speaking on the MultiVersus subreddit, user hugeleakeractually confirmed, as mentioned above, that the datamined list of characters is mostly accurate. It includes two more characters from Game of Thrones, Daenerys Targaryen and The Hound, as well as Joker and Raven from the D.C Universe, Rick and Morty, and others.

The datamined characters are mostly accurate so I won’t be elaborating on them much. Particularly these characters below I know are mostly finished Joker - DC Raven - DC Gizmo - Gremlins Marvin the Martian - Looney Tunes Lebron James - NBA Rick - Rick and Morty Morty - Rick and Morty Scooby-Doo - Scooby-Doo Daenerys - Game of Thrones The Hound - Game of Thrones Wicked Witch - The Wizard of Oz Godzilla - Godzilla

The MultiVersus leakers also talked about characters that did not appear in the datamined list, but that they know they are likely coming. These include Johnny Bravo, Fred Flintstone, Samurai Jack, and Scorpion from the Mortal Kombat series. Other characters like Mad Max and Harry Potter are apparently on hold.

Johnny Bravo - Johnny Bravo (he was in the initial pitch and had work done. He will come eventually) Fred Flintstone - Flintstones Mad Max is on hold last I heard. Not sure if it was an IP related issue. Same with Harry Potter who is definitely on hold (not sure if any development was ever even done). Here’s a few more characters I can confirm that are very likely to be coming: Samurai Jack - Samurai Jack The Powerpuff Girls - Powerpuff Girls (all one Fighter) The Animaniacs - The Animaniacs (also all one fighter as far as I’m aware) Duck Dodgers/Daffy - Looney Tunes Scorpion - Mortal Kombat Ben 10 - Ben 10 Ted Lasso - Ted Lasso

MultiVersus launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One later this year.