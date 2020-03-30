We have seen some impressive & high-end notebooks which will be supporting Intel's 10th Gen Core CPUs and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 20 SUPER GPUs. Another configuration, well this time from MSI, has leaked out by Videocardz (via Momomo_US) and it's as insane as notebooks can get in 2020. The particular model from MSI, the Stealth GS66, will feature various configurations but the one we are going to talk about is the flagship model with the Core i9-10980HK CPU & the GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER GPU.

Intel Core i9-10980HK 8 Core CPU & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER GPU Power MSI's Stealth GS66 Flagship Enthusiast Notebook

Being announced this week, Intel and NVIDIA would unveil their next-generation notebook chips which would go on to power some of the most powerful gaming & enthusiast-grade notebooks ever made. NVIDIA's GeForce RTX SUPER lineup would also power AMD's Ryzen 4000H notebooks but while AMD's platform is highly disruptive in the notebook segment on its own terms, it's Intel's CPU based notebooks that will house the most impressive notebook GPUs of 2020.

According to Videocardz, the top-model from MSI in its Stealth GS66 lineup, the GS66 10SGS, will feature the Intel Core i9-10980HK and the NVIDIA RTX 2080 SUPER Max-Q discrete graphics card. The Stealth GS66 series would come in a 15.6" design, featuring a stunning matte black finish and a super-thin design which is impressive for the level of hardware it features inside. All models would feature an IPS panel with the high-end variants supporting up to 300 Hz refresh rates while the entry-level of these models would feature a 240 Hz refresh rate.















In terms of storage, you would get up to 2 TB of NVMe (SSD), up to 32 GB DDR4 (2666) memory, Dynaudio Dui Wave 2*2W speakers, Killer E3100 Gigabit + Killer Wifi6 AX1650 LAN & a massive range of I/O ports on the sides. The laptops would also feature MSI's new CoolerBoost Trinity design which includes 6 internal copper heat pipes and a triple fan design inside the chassis. It would be really interesting to see the thermal and noise performance of this enthusiast-grade notebook. The rest of the specifications are listed as follows.

MSI Stealth

GS66 10SGS MSI Stealth

GS66 10SFS MSI Stealth

GS66 10SFS MSI Stealth

GS66 10SGS-036 MSI Stealth

GS66 10SF Processor Intel Core i9-10980HK Intel Core i9-10980HK Intel Core i7-10750H Intel Core i7-10750H Intel Core i7-10750H CPU Config. 8-core / 16-thread 8-core / 16-thread 6-core / 12-thread 6-core / 12-thread 6-core / 12-thread Graphics RTX 2080 SUPER Max-Q RTX 2070 SUPER Max-Q RTX 2070 SUPER Max-Q RTX2080 SUPER Max-Q RTX 2070 Max-Q Display 15.6″ 1080p 300Hz IPS 15.6″ 1080p 300Hz IPS 15.6″ 1080p 300Hz IPS 15.6″ 1080p 300Hz IPS 15.6″ 1080p 240Hz IPS Disc 2TB NVME SSD 2TB NVME SSD 1TB NVME SSD 512GB NVMe SSD 1TB NVME SSD RAM 32GB DDR4-2666 16GB DDR4-2666 16GB DDR4-2666 32GB DDR4-2666 16GB DDR4-2666 Audio Dynaudio Duo Wave 2* 2W Speaker Network Killer E3100 Gigabit + Killer WiFi 6 AX1650 DoubleShot Pro Cooling CoolerBoost TRINITY – 6 Heatpipes 3 Fan Battery 4-Cell , 99 Whr Price 32.999 HK$ ~$4300 US 26,999 HK$ ~$3500 US 23,999 HK$ ~$3100 US TBD 20,999 HK$ ~$2700 US

Intel Core i9-10980HK Comet Lake-H Mobility CPU Specs

The flagship Core i9-10980HK boasts 8 cores and 16 threads. The Core i9-10980HK comes with a 45W TDP and features a base clock of 3.10 GHz which is much higher than the 2.40 GHz base clock of the Core i9-9980HK. The boost clock for this chip is said to exceed 5.0 GHz but in the benchmark, being reported at 5.00 GHz, which could be the more sustained boost frequency. The chip will feature 16 MB of L3 cache, a UHD 630 graphics chip and will support DDR4 memory.

Intel Rocket Lake-S Desktop CPUs Feature 8 Cores, GT1 Xe Graphics – Rocket Lake-U 6 Core at 15W, Tiger Lake-U 4 Cores at 15W & Tiger Lake-H 8 Cores at 45W Base TDPs

Intel 10th Gen Comet Lake-H Mobility CPU Family:

CPU Name Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Cache TDP Intel Core i9-10980HK 8/16 3.1 GHz 5.3 GHz 16 MB 45W Intel Core i9-10880H 8/16 2.3 GHz 5.0 GHz? 16 MB 45W Intel Core i7-10875H 8/16 2.1 GHz 4.5 GHz? 16 MB 45W Intel Core i7-10850H 6/12 2.7 GHz 5.0 GHz? 12 MB 45W Intel Core i7-10750H 6/12 2.6 GHz 4.7 GHz 12 MB 45W Intel Core i5-10550H 6/12 2.5 GHz 4.5 GHz 12 MB 45W Intel Core i5-10500H 6/12 2.5 GHz 4.2 GHz 12 MB 45W Intel Core i5-10400H 4/8 2.6 GHz 4.6 GHz 8 MB 45W Intel Core i5-10300H 4/8 2.5 GHz 4.5 GHz 8 MB 45W Intel Xeon W-10885M 8/16 TBD 5.3 GHz 16 MB 45W Intel Xeon W-10855M 6/12 TBD 5.1 GHz 12 MB 45W

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Notebook GPU Specs

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Notebook will be the fastest notebook discrete graphics chip ever built. Featured only in the most expensive and enthusiast-grade notebooks, the GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER notebook would carry the TU104 GPU core based on the 12nm FinFET process. NVIDIA is pushing out the full 48 SM part with 3072 CUDA cores, 8 GB of GDDR6 memory and a 256-bit bus on this chip. The memory would be clocked at 14 Gbps which is the same as the desktop RTX 2080 although not the RTX 2080 SUPER which has its GDDR6 memory clocking in at 15.5 Gbps speeds.

The graphics card will deliver 448 GB/s of bandwidth on a mobility platform but with top-notch performance, you'd also expect huge power consumption which is made apparent from its 150 Watt TGP. The graphics chip would feature a 1365 MHz base clock and some performance figures of the RTX 2080 SUPER standard and Max-Q variant have been reported by Rogame too which you can see below:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Notebook:

3DMark Time Spy: 8337

3DMark Fire Strike: 20760

3Dmark 11 Performance: 27765

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Max-Q Notebook:

3DMark Time Spy: 7938

3DMark Fire Strike: 18871

3Dmark 11 Performance: 25712

You are looking at up to 10% and an average 7.5% difference between the 150W standard and the 80W Max-Q variant. It is really impressive to see that you get around the same performance from the Max-Q variant with almost half the TGP.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX SUPER Mobility GPU Lineup Specs (Preliminary):

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Notebook NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Codename N18P-G61 N18P-G62 N18E-G1R N18E-G2R N18E-G3R Architecture Turing TU117 Turing TU116? Turing TU106 Turing TU104 Turing TU104 Process Node 12nm FinFET NVIDIA 12nm FinFET NVIDIA 12nm FinFET NVIDIA 12nm FinFET NVIDIA 12nm FinFET NVIDIA SMs 14 16 34 40 48 CUDA Cores 896 1024 2176 2560 3072 VRAM 4 GB GDDR6 4 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 128-bit 128-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 12 Gbps 12 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps Memory Bandwdith 192 GB/s 192 GB/s 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 448 GB/s TGP (Total Graphics Power) 35W (Standard)

50W (Max-Q) 35W (Standard)

50W (Max-Q) 115W (Standard)

80 (Max-Q) 115W (Standard)

80 (Max-Q) 150W+ (Standard)

80 (Max-Q)

As you can tell by the specifications, this is as high-end as gaming notebooks can get in 2020. But at the same time, you will also be paying more than twice as much money as an AMD Ryzen 4000 powered notebook with this particular Intel CPU based model set to cost around $4500 US as per the listing on the online retailer ShopOnline (32,999 HKD). The RTX 2070 and Core i7-10750H model comes around $2500 US while the rest of the configurations along with their prices have been listed above.





The Intel & NVIDIA combo reigns supreme until either AMD gets more powerful GPUs down the line in its own notebook segment or Intel's discrete GPUs start tackling NVIDIA on the high-end which doesn't seem likely, at least within this year. With that said, AMD's answer to the Comet Lake-H is already out in the form of Ryzen 4000 H-series which are available in some fantastic options so it's up to Intel now to showcase whether they can retain its notebook segment lead in the mainstream and performance segment versus AMD's 7nm lineup.