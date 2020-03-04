NVIDIA is on the verge of launching its new GeForce RTX SUPER Mobility GPUs which would offer a specifications bump over the existing GeForce RTX mobility GPUs to deliver better performance. It looks like PCGamesN has got hold of an internal slide that shows up to 50% better performance of each SUPER variant compared to its older non-SUPER sibling.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 SUPER Mobility GPUs Headed To SUPER Laptops - Up To 50% Faster Performance With RTX 2080 SUPER & RTX 2070 SUPER

The Turing Refresh or GeForce RTX SUPER Mobility GPU lineup is expected to launch soon with several variants popping up in leaked benchmarks time after time. We have got to see several rumored specifications for various GPUs but as we get closer to launch, we are expected to get even more information, whether through official or unofficial channels.

The slide in question that PCGamesN got a hold on seems to be from an internal press deck which shows two SUPER variants listed with their respective performance. The GPUs include the GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER and the GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER. The performance is measured with DLSS On and DLSS Off. Surprisingly, the slide doesn't mention the other SUPER cards which we know are also coming to laptops next quarter such as the RTX 2060 SUPER, the GTX 1650 SUPER series and also doesn't mention the RTX 2080 mobility which is the current flagship of the lineup.

Earlier, it was revealed by the folks over at NotebookCheck that NVIDIA was working on SUPER variants for the mobility Turing lineup too. A leaked slide from an internal presentation revealed that there would be at least five variants which would include:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Mobile (N18E-G3R)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER Mobile (N18E-G2R)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER Mobile (N18E-G1R)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER Mobile (N18P-G62)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX SUPER Mobility GPU Lineup Specs (Preliminary):

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Notebook NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Codename N18P-G61 N18P-G62 N18E-G1R N18E-G2R N18E-G3R Architecture Turing TU117 Turing TU116? Turing TU106 Turing TU104 Turing TU104 Process Node 12nm FinFET NVIDIA 12nm FinFET NVIDIA 12nm FinFET NVIDIA 12nm FinFET NVIDIA 12nm FinFET NVIDIA SMs 14 16 34 40 48 CUDA Cores 896 1024 2176 2560 3072 VRAM 4 GB GDDR6 4 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 128-bit 128-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 12 Gbps 12 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps? Memory Bandwdith 192 GB/s 192 GB/s 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 448 GB/s? TGP (Total Graphics Power) 35W (Standard)

50W (Max-Q) 35W (Standard)

50W (Max-Q) 115W (Standard)

80 (Max-Q) 115W (Standard)

80 (Max-Q) 150W+ (Standard)

80 (Max-Q)

Regardless, since the GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER has got a specification boost, it's more than likely to either match or comes close to the RTX 2080 (Non-SUPER) in which case, we are looking at a 50% increase in performance over the standard RTX 2070 when going to an RTX 2070 SUPER mobility GPU and turning DLSS On. The same is true for the GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER, which is another 50% performance uplift over the RTX 2070 SUPER / RTX 2080 mobility GPUs. That's definitely a huge jump in performance but as pointed out in the specifications, the RTX 2080 SUPER mobility is a part with a TGP of 150W+ and that's going to be only used in the most high-end laptop configurations which have ever been created.

Also while the RTX 2060 SUPER is not mentioned, _Rogame managed to find that particular SKU in Geekbench 4 database. The chip houses 34 SMs like the RTX 2060 SUPER, featuring 2176 cores, 8 GB of GDDR6 memory and a core clock of around 1.49 GHz. The specific notebook it was featured in was an HP OMEN model. The chip yielded a score of 23,131 which is super close to the RTX 2070 which scores around 24,500 points and faster than the RTX 2070 Max-Q which scores around 22K points.

And not surprisingly, the leaked slide also mentions Intel's 10th Generation Comet Lake-H CPU as a part of the test configuration which makes sense since these new GeForce RTX SUPER GPUs will be featured in laptops featuring Intel's latest processors.

NVIDIA's CEO already showcased how their current GeForce RTX mobility lineup is faster than even the next-generation console lineup which puts the refreshed SUPER series in a league of its own. It would be the ultimate combo for users who want powerful performance on-the-go and it looks like this is the niche where Intel and NVIDIA would continue to dominate for a while until AIBs start using RTX 2080 SUPER GPUs in AMD's Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' based notebooks.