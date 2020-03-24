Intel's upcoming CPUs would soon be coupled with the fastest gaming graphics cards from NVIDIA GeForce & one more configuration based on the 10th Gen Core i9 lineup & GeForce RTX 20 SUPER notebook GPU's has been uncovered by Rogame.

Intel's Core i9-10880H & NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Notebook Spotted - Designed For High-End Mobility Gaming

The Intel 10th Generation Comet Lake-H CPUs are expected to launch in the coming month (until or unless plans change due to the COVID-19 pandemic) & will feature some of the fastest discrete graphics solutions we have seen to date, courtesy of the NVIDIA Turing 'GeForce RTX SUPER' family. We have seen some impressive configurations earlier such as the flagship Core i9-10980HK which was equipped with the GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Max-Q but the latest configuration includes the standard and more powerful RTX 2080 SUPER variant.

The notebook which is from ASUS is coupled with two high-end mobility chips, the Intel Core i9-10880H CPU and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Notebook GPU. At launch, these will be one of the fastest gaming notebook configurations that you can purchase but you'll have to pay top dollar for it too. The specifications of both the CPU and the GPU are mentioned below.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Notebook GPU Specs

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Notebook will be the fastest notebook discrete graphics chip ever built. Featured only in the most expensive and enthusiast-grade notebooks, the GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER notebook would carry the TU104 GPU core based on the 12nm FinFET process. NVIDIA is pushing out the full 48 SM part with 3072 CUDA cores, 8 GB of GDDR6 memory and a 256-bit bus on this chip. The memory would be clocked at 14 Gbps which is the same as the desktop RTX 2080 although not the RTX 2080 SUPER which has its GDDR6 memory clocking in at 15.5 Gbps speeds.

The graphics card will deliver 448 GB/s of bandwidth on a mobility platform but with top-notch performance, you'd also expect huge power consumption which is made apparent from its 150 Watt TGP. The graphics chip would feature a 1365 MHz base clock and some performance figures of the RTX 2080 SUPER standard and Max-Q variant have been reported by Rogame too which you can see below:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Notebook:

3DMark Time Spy: 8337

3DMark Fire Strike: 20760

3Dmark 11 Performance: 27765

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Max-Q Notebook:

3DMark Time Spy: 7938

3DMark Fire Strike: 18871

3Dmark 11 Performance: 25712

You are looking at up to 10% and an average 7.5% difference between the 150W standard and the 80W Max-Q variant. It is really impressive to see that you get around the same performance from the Max-Q variant with almost half the TGP.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX SUPER Mobility GPU Lineup Specs (Preliminary):

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Notebook NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Codename N18P-G61 N18P-G62 N18E-G1R N18E-G2R N18E-G3R Architecture Turing TU117 Turing TU116? Turing TU106 Turing TU104 Turing TU104 Process Node 12nm FinFET NVIDIA 12nm FinFET NVIDIA 12nm FinFET NVIDIA 12nm FinFET NVIDIA 12nm FinFET NVIDIA SMs 14 16 34 40 48 CUDA Cores 896 1024 2176 2560 3072 VRAM 4 GB GDDR6 4 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 128-bit 128-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 12 Gbps 12 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps Memory Bandwdith 192 GB/s 192 GB/s 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 448 GB/s TGP (Total Graphics Power) 35W (Standard)

50W (Max-Q) 35W (Standard)

50W (Max-Q) 115W (Standard)

80 (Max-Q) 115W (Standard)

80 (Max-Q) 150W+ (Standard)

80 (Max-Q)

Intel Core i9-10980HK Comet Lake-H Mobility CPU Specs

Moving on to the CPU side, the Intel Core i9-10880H will boast 8 cores and 16 threads and sit right underneath the flagship Core i9-10980HK which has the same core specs but operates at higher clocks. The Core i9-10880H comes with a 45W TDP and features a base clock of 2.30 GHz which is the same base frequency as the Core i9-9980H. The boost clock, however, gets a 200 MHz bump & ends up at 5.00 GHz. The chip will feature 16 MB of L3 cache, a UHD 630 graphics chip and will support DDR4 memory.

Intel 10th Gen Comet Lake-H Mobility CPU Family:

CPU Name Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Cache TDP Intel Core i9-10980HK 8/16 3.1 GHz 5.3 GHz? 16 MB 45W Intel Core i9-10880H 8/16 2.3 GHz 5.0 GHz+ 16 MB 45W Intel Core i7-10750H 6/12 2.6 GHz 5.0 GHz+ 12 MB 45W Intel Core i5-10550H 6/8? 2.5 GHz TBD 12 MB? 45W Intel Core i5-10400H 4/8 2.6 GHz 4.6 GHz 8 MB 45W Intel Core i5-10300H 4/8 2.5 GHz 4.5 GHz 8 MB 45W Intel Xeon W-10885M 8/16 TBD 5.3 GHz 16 MB 45W Intel Xeon W-10855M 6/12 TBD 5.1 GHz 12 MB 45W

As you can tell by the specifications, this is as high-end as gaming notebooks can get in 2020. The Intel & NVIDIA combo reigns supreme until either AMD gets more powerful GPUs down the line in its own notebook segment or Intel's discrete GPUs start tackling NVIDIA on the high-end which doesn't seem likely, at least within this year. With that said, AMD's answer to the Comet Lake-H is already out in the form of Ryzen 4000 H-series which are available in some fantastic options so it's up to Intel now to showcase whether they can retain its notebook segment lead in the mainstream and performance segment versus AMD's 7nm lineup.

