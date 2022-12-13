MSI Readies TITAN GT77 Laptop With GeForce RTX 40 GPU & 4K 144 Hz Mini-LED

MSI is bringing the pinnacle and premium Titan laptop series into 2023, the Titan GT77, with a bang by updating the suped-up laptop with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 GPU & high-end Intel processors. Additionally, the display will be upgraded to a 4K 144 Hz Mini-LED panel — a welcoming upgrade for fans of the MSI Titan laptop series.

MSI Titan GT77 Laptop looks to be a premium package with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU & A Intel Core i9 HX processor backing it up

From the slides found by the website Notebookcheck, it mentions below the processor that the MSI Titan GT77 will offer "Next-Gen GeForce Graphics."

Since the MSI Titan laptops feature powerful components, making the laptop a premium product, it could be speculated that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series mobile processors will be used in this laptop, possibly the GeForce RTX 4090 which was leaked just a few days ago. This would be similar to the HP Omen 17 gaming laptop that also features the same processor and graphics card as the MSI Titan GT77.

Four fans and eight copper heat pipes will keep the new MSI Titan GT77 cool under taxing situations, SteelSeries Cherry MX mechanical keyboard, and a 99.9 Whr battery for extended playing sessions. Two 2W speakers and the same number and wattage on the woofers are included in the chassis designed by Dynaudio. Wireless connectivity will be brought to users by WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

The screen will receive a higher refresh rate and produce 100% DPI-P3 color coverage, factory screen color calibration, and support the VESA DisplayHDR1000 standard. For processing power, the updated Titan laptops will utilize the Raptor Lake-HX processor, which offers 24 cores, which will make this newer version of the Titan laptops as beefy as the same desktop computers that use the 13th Gen Core processors.

The screen measures 17.3 inches with a 16:9 screen size, full resolutions up to 3840 x 2160, and three millisecond response times (with Overdrive active). Lastly, the peak brightness hits 1000 nits.

We should find out more information from MSI and many other companies during CES 2023, where they will disclose the MSI Titan GT77 laptop and new products for next year and beyond.

News Sources: @hw_reveal (Twitter), Notebookcheck