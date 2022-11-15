Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake-HX High-End Laptop CPU Lineup Leaks Out, Core i9-13900HX Flagship With 24 Cores & 5.4 GHz Clocks

The specifications and features of Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake-HX CPUs have leaked out and will be featuring up to 24 cores & 5.4 GHz clocks.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake-HX To Boost Laptop CPU Core Counts To 24, Offering DDR5-5600 & OC Support

Succeeding Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake-HX CPUs, the 13th Gen Raptor Lake-HX CPUs will utilize the optimized 10nm ESF process node to deliver higher core counts, faster clocks & new features such as higher I/O lanes, more cache, faster memory support, and better overclocking capabilities. Specs for the entire lineup have been shared by OneRaichu so let's start with the details.

i9-13900HX 8P16E max 5.4/3.9

i7-13700HX 8P8E max 5.0/3.7

i7-13650HX 6P8E max 4.9/3.6

i5-13500HX 6P8E max 4.7/3.5

i5-13450HX 6P4E max 4.6/3.4

Max DRAM support up to DDR5-5600/DDR4-3200（Part SKU just 4800）.

The Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake-HX Laptop CPU lineup will be aiming at the ultra-enthusiast laptop segment with at least five SKUs. These include the Intel Core i9-13900HX, Core i7-13700HX, Core i5-13650HX, Core i5-13500HX, and the Core i5-13450HX. The SKUs will be configured with Raptor Cove P-Cores and Gracemont E-Cores. The configurations include 8+16, 8+8, 6+8, & 6+4 which means we will be getting up to 24 cores and 32 threads, the same configuration as the Core i9-13900K CPU.

In terms of clock speeds, only two SKUs, the Intel Core i9-13900HX and the Core i7-13700HX will be utilizing 5 GHz+ boost frequencies while the rest will be running between 4.5-5.0 GHz. The full table of specs is provided below:

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Mobility CPU Lineup:

CPU Name Process / Architecture Family Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock GPU Cores TDP (PL1) Core i9-13900HX Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-HX 24 (8+16) 3.9 GHz 5.4 GHz 32 EU 55W Core i7-13700HX Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-HX 16 (8+8) 3.7 GHz 5.0 GHz 32 EU 55W Core i5-13650HX Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-HX 14 (6+8) 3.6 GHz 4.9 GHz 32 EU 55W Core i5-13500HX Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-HX 14 (6+8) 3.5 GHz 4.7 GHz 32 EU 55W Core i3-13450HX Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-HX 12 (6+4) 3.4 GHz 4.6 GHz 32 EU 55W Core i9-13900HK Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-H 14 (6+8) TBD 5.4 GHz 96 EUs 45W Core i7-13700H Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-H 14 (6+8) TBD 5.0 GHz 96 EUs 45W Core i7-13620H Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-H TBD TBD TBD TBD 45W Core i5-13500H Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-H 12 (4+8) TBD TBD TBD 45W Core i5-13420H Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-H TBD TBD TBD TBD 45W

As for the features, the Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake-HX Laptop CPUs will feature support for DDR5-5600 and DDR4-3200 memory with native speeds at DDR5-4800. The CPUs will also support DRAM, Frequency, Ring, and PL overclocking while featuring increased cache and more PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes. The CPUs are expected to be featured in high-end designs later this year featuring NVIDIA's RTX 30 series GPUs and Intel's own Arc A7 series dGPUs. We can also expect Raptor Lake-HX laptops with NVIDIA's RTX 40 GPUs to launch in the first half of 2023 after their announcement at CES 2023.