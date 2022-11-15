Menu
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake-HX High-End Laptop CPU Lineup Leaks Out, Core i9-13900HX Flagship With 24 Cores & 5.4 GHz Clocks

Hassan Mujtaba
Nov 15, 2022, 01:37 AM EST
The specifications and features of Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake-HX CPUs have leaked out and will be featuring up to 24 cores & 5.4 GHz clocks.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake-HX To Boost Laptop CPU Core Counts To 24, Offering DDR5-5600 & OC Support

Succeeding Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake-HX CPUs, the 13th Gen Raptor Lake-HX CPUs will utilize the optimized 10nm ESF process node to deliver higher core counts, faster clocks & new features such as higher I/O lanes, more cache, faster memory support, and better overclocking capabilities. Specs for the entire lineup have been shared by OneRaichu so let's start with the details.

The Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake-HX Laptop CPU lineup will be aiming at the ultra-enthusiast laptop segment with at least five SKUs. These include the Intel Core i9-13900HX, Core i7-13700HX, Core i5-13650HX, Core i5-13500HX, and the Core i5-13450HX. The SKUs will be configured with Raptor Cove P-Cores and Gracemont E-Cores. The configurations include 8+16, 8+8, 6+8, & 6+4 which means we will be getting up to 24 cores and 32 threads, the same configuration as the Core i9-13900K CPU.

In terms of clock speeds, only two SKUs, the Intel Core i9-13900HX and the Core i7-13700HX will be utilizing 5 GHz+ boost frequencies while the rest will be running between 4.5-5.0 GHz. The full table of specs is provided below:

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Mobility CPU Lineup:

CPU NameProcess / ArchitectureFamilyCores/ThreadsBase ClockBoost ClockGPU CoresTDP (PL1)
Core i9-13900HXIntel 10 / Raptor LakeRPL-HX24 (8+16)3.9 GHz5.4 GHz32 EU55W
Core i7-13700HXIntel 10 / Raptor LakeRPL-HX16 (8+8)3.7 GHz5.0 GHz32 EU55W
Core i5-13650HXIntel 10 / Raptor LakeRPL-HX14 (6+8)3.6 GHz4.9 GHz32 EU55W
Core i5-13500HXIntel 10 / Raptor LakeRPL-HX14 (6+8)3.5 GHz4.7 GHz32 EU55W
Core i3-13450HXIntel 10 / Raptor LakeRPL-HX12 (6+4)3.4 GHz4.6 GHz32 EU55W
Core i9-13900HKIntel 10 / Raptor LakeRPL-H14 (6+8)TBD5.4 GHz96 EUs45W
Core i7-13700HIntel 10 / Raptor LakeRPL-H14 (6+8)TBD5.0 GHz96 EUs45W
Core i7-13620HIntel 10 / Raptor LakeRPL-HTBDTBDTBDTBD45W
Core i5-13500HIntel 10 / Raptor LakeRPL-H12 (4+8)TBDTBDTBD45W
Core i5-13420HIntel 10 / Raptor LakeRPL-HTBDTBDTBDTBD45W

As for the features, the Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake-HX Laptop CPUs will feature support for DDR5-5600 and DDR4-3200 memory with native speeds at DDR5-4800. The CPUs will also support DRAM, Frequency, Ring, and PL overclocking while featuring increased cache and more PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes. The CPUs are expected to be featured in high-end designs later this year featuring NVIDIA's RTX 30 series GPUs and Intel's own Arc A7 series dGPUs. We can also expect Raptor Lake-HX laptops with NVIDIA's RTX 40 GPUs to launch in the first half of 2023 after their announcement at CES 2023.

