Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake-HX High-End Laptop CPU Lineup Leaks Out, Core i9-13900HX Flagship With 24 Cores & 5.4 GHz Clocks

The specifications and features of Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake-HX CPUs have leaked out and will be featuring up to 24 cores & 5.4 GHz clocks.
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake-HX To Boost Laptop CPU Core Counts To 24, Offering DDR5-5600 & OC Support
Succeeding Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake-HX CPUs, the 13th Gen Raptor Lake-HX CPUs will utilize the optimized 10nm ESF process node to deliver higher core counts, faster clocks & new features such as higher I/O lanes, more cache, faster memory support, and better overclocking capabilities. Specs for the entire lineup have been shared by OneRaichu so let's start with the details.
i9-13900HX 8P16E max 5.4/3.9
i7-13700HX 8P8E max 5.0/3.7
i7-13650HX 6P8E max 4.9/3.6
i5-13500HX 6P8E max 4.7/3.5
i5-13450HX 6P4E max 4.6/3.4
Max DRAM support up to DDR5-5600/DDR4-3200（Part SKU just 4800）.
DRAM/Freq/Ring/PL OC
— Raichu (@OneRaichu) November 14, 2022
The Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake-HX Laptop CPU lineup will be aiming at the ultra-enthusiast laptop segment with at least five SKUs. These include the Intel Core i9-13900HX, Core i7-13700HX, Core i5-13650HX, Core i5-13500HX, and the Core i5-13450HX. The SKUs will be configured with Raptor Cove P-Cores and Gracemont E-Cores. The configurations include 8+16, 8+8, 6+8, & 6+4 which means we will be getting up to 24 cores and 32 threads, the same configuration as the Core i9-13900K CPU.
In terms of clock speeds, only two SKUs, the Intel Core i9-13900HX and the Core i7-13700HX will be utilizing 5 GHz+ boost frequencies while the rest will be running between 4.5-5.0 GHz. The full table of specs is provided below:
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Mobility CPU Lineup:
|CPU Name
|Process / Architecture
|Family
|Cores/Threads
|Base Clock
|Boost Clock
|GPU Cores
|TDP (PL1)
|Core i9-13900HX
|Intel 10 / Raptor Lake
|RPL-HX
|24 (8+16)
|3.9 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|32 EU
|55W
|Core i7-13700HX
|Intel 10 / Raptor Lake
|RPL-HX
|16 (8+8)
|3.7 GHz
|5.0 GHz
|32 EU
|55W
|Core i5-13650HX
|Intel 10 / Raptor Lake
|RPL-HX
|14 (6+8)
|3.6 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|32 EU
|55W
|Core i5-13500HX
|Intel 10 / Raptor Lake
|RPL-HX
|14 (6+8)
|3.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|32 EU
|55W
|Core i3-13450HX
|Intel 10 / Raptor Lake
|RPL-HX
|12 (6+4)
|3.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|32 EU
|55W
|Core i9-13900HK
|Intel 10 / Raptor Lake
|RPL-H
|14 (6+8)
|TBD
|5.4 GHz
|96 EUs
|45W
|Core i7-13700H
|Intel 10 / Raptor Lake
|RPL-H
|14 (6+8)
|TBD
|5.0 GHz
|96 EUs
|45W
|Core i7-13620H
|Intel 10 / Raptor Lake
|RPL-H
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|45W
|Core i5-13500H
|Intel 10 / Raptor Lake
|RPL-H
|12 (4+8)
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|45W
|Core i5-13420H
|Intel 10 / Raptor Lake
|RPL-H
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|45W
As for the features, the Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake-HX Laptop CPUs will feature support for DDR5-5600 and DDR4-3200 memory with native speeds at DDR5-4800. The CPUs will also support DRAM, Frequency, Ring, and PL overclocking while featuring increased cache and more PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes. The CPUs are expected to be featured in high-end designs later this year featuring NVIDIA's RTX 30 series GPUs and Intel's own Arc A7 series dGPUs. We can also expect Raptor Lake-HX laptops with NVIDIA's RTX 40 GPUs to launch in the first half of 2023 after their announcement at CES 2023.
Comments