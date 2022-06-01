MSI Unleashes Intel Alder Lake-HX CPU Powered Titan GT77, Raider GE77/67, Vector GP76/66, CreatorPro X17 Enthusiast Gaming Laptops

MSI has unleashed its high-end Titan GT77, Raider GE77/67, Vector GP76/66 & CreatorPro X17 laptops, powered by the Intel Alder Lake-HX enthusiast-class CPUs.

MSI Titan GT77, Raider GE77/67, Vector GP76/66, CreatorPro X17 Push Laptop Gaming To The Extreme With Intel's Alder Lake-HX CPUs

Press Release: Today, MSI - the innovative computing manufacturer in gaming and creator laptops - proudly unveils a new lineup of laptops equipped with the latest 12th Gen Intel HX series processors.

The new premium laptop lineup delivers not just extreme performances but an innovative set of features including the built-in mechanical keyboard with Cherry MX switches, an exclusive built-in color calibration report, and the world’s first QHD 240Hz OLED display. The new lineup promises premium gameplay and super-efficient content creation for the most performance-addicted enthusiasts and top-notch creators.





































The new gaming laptop lineup features a significant performance improvement over previous models, including up to a 100% increase in CPU performance. And thanks to the robust cooling system, the new gaming laptops can push the latest Intel HX processors to their limits with a whopping 150W maximum turbo power. The exclusive MSI OverBoost technology also pushes the envelope with a combined 250W power delivery to CPU plus GPU, promising the most immersive and premium gameplay.

MSI is including the world’s first Samsung Display QHD 240Hz OLED display on its new gaming laptop. It balances high resolution and refresh rate, and delivers all the advantages of OLED, including super-low response time, super-wide color gamut, and super-high contrast ratio.













"The World 1st mass-produced QHD 240Hz OLED by Samsung Display will provide the best gaming experience with rich color expressions, true blacks, and exceptional seamless motion speed. In addition, OLED promises eye protection with flicker-free and less blue light. Leveraging extraordinary performances including eye-friendly characteristics, Samsung OLED is expected to be the new standard of a gaming laptop display." - By Bobby Su, the GM & Vice President of Samsung Taiwan.

The premium and the accurate display are important for professionals and creators alike. The exclusive True Pixel technology assures that each laptop display will be calibrated in the factory, promising the most accurate color reproduction. MSI is now including an exclusive color calibration report with each laptop, detailing all the parameters of the display, including Delta-E or Gamma value.

Having precise control is critical for any gaming laptop, so the new MSI gaming laptop rearms the mechanical keyboard with class-leading Cherry MX switches, delivering a top-notch keypress feel. Combined with the per-key RGB lighting and exclusive SteelSeries GG control software, the new gaming laptop has raised the bar for modern laptop keyboards.

The new MSI gaming laptops also come with Meta-Ready certification, promising smooth exploration or construction of Metaverse. The exclusively-bundled Animaze software provides the sweet taste of Metaverse with animated avatars available for the top-rated meeting apps like Zoom or Teams.



















The Ultimate Desktop Replacement – Titan GT77

The Titan GT series has always been appreciated for its desktop-grade performance and strong cooling system. It has also won the heart of authority and been awarded the Gold Choice of the Best of COMPUTEX Award. The brand-new Titan GT77 triumphantly returns with not just that next level of performance and cooling, but a series of premium features including an RGB lightbar and mechanical keyboard with Cherry MX Ultra-Low Switch. The Cooler Boost Titan technology consists of 4 fans, 7 heat pipes, and a phase-change thermal pad, which unleashes the true potential of the latest 16-core Intel HX series processor.

Thanks to its cooling, the Titan GT77 sports up to 150W MTP (Maximum Turbo Power) of processing power, which delivers doubled performance compared with the last-gen CPU. The Titan GT77 doesn’t stop there and pushes the performance further with the exclusive OverBoost technology, reaching a whopping 250W1 of combined power delivery to CPU and GPU, promising desktop-caliber performance. The new Titan GT77 also comes with desktop-level expandability with 4 memory slots and 4 M.2 slots, supporting up to 128G of memory and 32TB of storage2 for tons of AAA game installations or multiple browsing tabs opened.

The new Titan GT77 doesn’t just have a dominant performance and expandability, it also raises the bar for laptop keyboards through its mechanical keyboard with class-leading Cherry MX Ultra-Low Switch, delivering the tactile and crispy keypress feel. It’s also per-key RGB backlighted and able to be managed by the renowned SteelSeries GG software, promising a fancy backlight with personal style. There’s even more RGB with the light bar located at the rear of the laptop, which is also manageable by the GG software.

















































The brand-new Titan GT77 has packed desktop-caliber performance and expandability and reshaped the way of desktop replacement with its 23mm-thin chassis. It’s the ultimate “Desktop Replacement” presented for those who are looking for a gaming laptop without any compromise.

Seeing Is Believing – Raider GE77 HX/67 HX

Raider GE series has always been the raw performance leader of modern gaming laptops and now gamers can experience its newly equipped 16-core Intel® HX processor, promising up to 150W MTP (Maximum Turbo Power) of processing power. Gamers are favored by the combined 250W1 power of CPU and GPU, thanks to the exclusive OverBoost technology.

These mighty performance upgrades are perfectly presented with the world’s first QHD 240Hz OLED display on the latest Raider GE67 which balances resolution and refresh rate and delivers a visual feast with super-low 0.2ms response time, super-wide DCI-P3 100% color gamut, and super-high 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. These eye-watering specs translate into the most immersive gameplay for gamers.

















































Born for Performance – Vector GP76 HX/66 HX

The Vector GP Series was born with a new concept; the name “Vector” represents MSI’s expectation for the GP series to have all the power needed to move forward with a satisfying experience in gaming, engineering, or scientific computing. With Cooler Boost 5 Technology, the Vector’s performance can reach up to 250W1 via MSI OverBoost. These features create smooth and stunning gameplay for gamers.















































Built For Professionals – CreatorPro X17

The brand new CreatorPro X17 is built for professionals. It packs all the essential elements that professionals will need including powerful performance, accurate display, ISV certifications, and reliable security. The powerful performance comes from the latest 16-core Intel® HX processor and NVIDIA RTX A5500 Laptop GPU. Thanks to the exclusive per-unit display color calibration and the world’s first built-in color calibration report which contains all the critical parameters of display like Delta-E or Gamma value, creation has never been more efficient and accurate with CreatorPro X17.





































Both efficiency and stability are critical for professionals. The new CreatorPro X17 has been certified by leading ISVs like Adobe, Autodesk, and Ansys, promising reassuring system stability. The built-in TPM module also secures confidential data. The Creator Pro is the ultimate mobile workstation built for professionals.

MSI Intel Alder Lake-HX Laptop Lineup Specifications: