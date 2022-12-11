NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 16 GB, 4080 12 GB, 4070 8 GB, 4060 8 GB Laptop GPUs Confirmed By Retailer

NVIDIA's next-generation GeForce RTX 40 Laptop lineup which includes the flagship RTX 4090 has been listed by a Romanian retailer.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, RTX 4080, RTX 4070, RTX 4060 Mobility GPUs Listed In HP's OMEN Gaming Laptop By Romanian Retailer

The listing was spotted by Momomo_US and reveals the HP OMEN 17 enthusiast gaming laptop which is configured with Intel's upcoming 13th Gen Raptor Lake-HX CPUs and equipped with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series Laptop GPUs.

HP is preparing its next-gen OMEN 17 enthusiast gaming laptop with Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake-HX CPUs & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Laptop GPUs. (Image Credits: Momomo_US)

This specific configuration makes use of an Intel Core i7-13700HX CPU, a 17.3" display panel with either QHD or FHD options, up to 32 GB of DDR5 memory, & a choice of four RTX 40 GPUs. We've already pointed out that NVIDIA is working on its GeForce RTX 40 series lineup & this listing more or less confirms that. The price difference between the RTX 4060 and RTX 4090 laptops is almost twice and its converts to $2200 US for the 4060 and $4000 US for the 4090 configurations.

HP OMEN 17 (13700HX+RTX4090+32GB+1TB) = 18881 LEI ($4030 US)

18881 LEI ($4030 US) HP OMEN 17 (13700HX+RTX4080+16GB+2TB) = 15855 LEI ($3390 US)

15855 LEI ($3390 US) HP OMEN 17 (13700HX+RTX4080+16GB+512GB) = 14818 LEI ($3170 US)

14818 LEI ($3170 US) HP OMEN 17 (13700HX+RTX4070+16GB+1TB) = 11838 LEI ($2530 US)

11838 LEI ($2530 US) HP OMEN 17 (13700HX+RTX4060+16GB+1TB) = 10587 LEI ($2265 US)

10587 LEI ($2265 US) HP OMEN 17 (13700HX+RTX4060+16GB+512GB) = 10298 LEI ($2200 US)

Starting with the top, we have the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 which will feature 16 GB memory, the GeForce RTX 4080 with 12 GB memory, the GeForce RTX 4070 with 8 GB memory, and the RTX 4060 with 8 GB memory too. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 is expected to utilize the AD103 GPU core & the RTX 4080 is expected to utilize the AD104 GPU core. As for the RTX 4070 and RTX 4060, we can expect NVIDIA to use the AD106 and AD107 GPUs on the mainstream and entry-level options.

As per the previous report, NVIDIA's Ada GeForce RTX 40 series laptop GPUs will offer up to a 30% performance improvement over their predecessors while adding the latest features such as DLSS3 and enhanced ray tracing performance. According to the product roadmap, we are seeing a lot of SKUs, getting announced in January, that is coupled with Intel's upcoming Raptor Lake-H CPU series. This means that Intel will also be announcing its Raptor Lake-H mobility CPU series at CES and the NVIDIA RTX 40 / Raptor Lake-H combo laptops will be among the first to market by the end of January/early February.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Ada Laptop GPUs 'Rumored':

GPU Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Process Node TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N GPU Core AD103 AD104 AD106 AD107 AD107 GPU SKU GN21-X11 GN21-X9 GN21-X6 GN21-X4 GN21-X2 VRAM 16 GB 12 GB 8 GB 8 GB 6 GB TBP 175W 175W 140W TBD TBD