MSI MAG X570S Series Motherboards Releasing Soon

MSI X570S Torpedo MAX and Tomahawk MAX Wi-Fi Motherboards

MSI's upcoming X570S Torpedo MAX and Tomahawk MAX Wi-Fi Motherboards.

During MSI's online event showcasing new products releasing in the future, the company introduced two new MAG X570S Series motherboards-- the MAG X570S TORPEDO MAX and the MAG X570S TOMAHAWK MAX WIFI.

MSI's intention with both the MAG X570S TORPEDO MAX and MAG X570S TOMAHAWK MAX WIFI motherboards are to create the greatest use of efficiency and power for the user, whether it be for work or play. The MSI MAG X570S Series gathers it's form and design from the military, offering both incredible features and optimization than previous MSI motherboards. With similar designs, albeit the TORPEDO MAX utilizing Pacific Blue highlights, both motherboards now offer both M.2 Shield Frozr and a fanless chipset heatsink, allowing for more silent processing power. MSI's MAG X570S TOMAHAWK MAX WIFI has a completely aluminum design and the MAG X570S TORPEDO MAX has an extended heatsink design, allowing for more heat dissipation than previous MSI motherboards.

Here are the side-by-side specifications of the new MSI MAG X570S Series motherboards:

MAG X570S TORPEDO MAX MAG X570S TOMAHAWK MAX WIFI
CPU (MAX SUPPORT) RYZEN 9  RYZEN 9
SOCKET AM4  AM4
CHIPSET AMD X570  AMD X570
DDR4 MEMORY 1866/ 2133/ 2400/ 2667/ 2800/2933 /3000 /3066 /3200 /3466 /3600 /3733 /3866 /4000 /4133 /4266 /4400 /4533 / 4600/ 4733/ 4866/ 5000/ 5100 Mhz by JEDEC and A-XMP OC MODE 1866/ 2133/ 2400/ 2667/ 2800/2933 /3000 /3066 /3200 /3466 /3600 /3733 /3866 /4000 /4133 /4266 /4400 /4533 / 4600/ 4733/ 4866/ 5000/ 5100 Mhz by JEDEC and A-XMP OC MODE
MEMORY CHANNEL DUAL DUAL
DIMM SLOTS 4 4
MAX MEMORY 128 GB 128 GB
PCI-E X16 2 2
PCI-E X1 2 2
SATAIII 6 6
M.2 SLOT 2 2
RAID 0/1/10 0/1/10
LAN 1x Realtek® 8125B 2.5Gbps LAN Controller
1x Realtek® RTL8111H 1Gbps LAN Controller		 Realtek® 8125B 2.5G LAN
WIFI AND BLUETOOTH N/A Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX210
USB 3.2 PORTS FRONT: 1(Gen 2, Type C), 4(Gen 1, Type A)

REAR: 3(Gen 2, Type A),1(Gen 2,Type C), 2(Gen 1, Type A)

 FRONT: 1(Gen 2, Type C), 4(Gen 1, Type A)

REAR: 1(Gen 2, Type C), 2(Gen 2, Type A), 2(Gen 1, Type A)
USB 2.0 PORTS FRONT: 4

REAR: 2

 FRONT: 4

REAR: 2 (Type-A)
AUDIO PORTS 5+ Optical S/PDIF (Realtek® ALC4080 Codec) Realtek® ALC4080 Codec
HDMI 1 1
DIRECTX 12 12
FORM FACTOR ATX ATX
CROSSFIRE Y Y
OPERATING SYSTEM Windows® 10 64-bit Windows® 10 64-bit

With both offering similar features, the addition of WIFI and Bluetooth support on the MAG X570S TOMAHAWK MAX WIFI motherboard will allow users more accessibility and use than previous models. And, the MAG X570S TORPEDO MAX offering two onboard LAN interconnections separates the differences between the two models.

MSI will have both the MAG X570s TOMAHAWK MAX WIFI and MAG X570S TORPEDO MAX motherboards available in Taiwan, with a release to other markets following.

Continue to follow Wccftech for more updates, such as worldwide release dates, as information is released.

