MSI MAG B760M Mortar Max WIFI Motherboard To Feature Non-K BCLK OC With Intel 12th & 13th Gen CPUs

MSI will be bringing back Non-K BCLK OC capabilities on its upcoming MAG B760 motherboards such as the B760M Mortar Max WIFI.

There have been a variety of MSI B760 leaks that we have covered over the past few weeks that range from pictures, PCB leaks, and even prices that got leaked yesterday. Now, chi11eddog has brought to our attention an overclock of the Intel Core i5-12400 Non-K CPU on the MAG B760M Mortar Max WIFI motherboard.

i5-12400 OC 5.0GHz (125MHz x40) on MAG B760M Mortar Max WiFi featuring Renesas RC26008 clock generator. pic.twitter.com/6f5Hgb28jh — chi11eddog (@g01d3nm4ng0) December 28, 2022

The MSI MAG B760M Mortar MAX WIFI motherboard is one of the many Intel B760 motherboards that the manufacturer will be launching in early January. The MAX series is particularly known to offer some extra capabilities such as Non-K BCLK OC that we also got on the B660 MAX series too. According to the leaker, the MSI MAG B760M Mortar Max WIFI comes with Renesas RC26008 clock generator which would allow users to manually adjust the BCLK on an Intel 12th and 13th Gen CPU.

The leaker does show us a demonstration of the MSI MAG B760M Mortar Max WIFI motherboard that has the Intel Core i5-12400 CPU running at 5.00 GHz achieved by pushing the BCLK to 125.00 MHz. The stock CPU runs at 4.4 GHz so this is a cool +600 MHz OC which should result in a better overall performance.

The MSI B760M Mortar MAX WIFI will come in both DDR5 and DDR4 variants with prices of $229 US and $219 US, respectively. These are good mainstream motherboard prices and definitely a plus if you want to take your 12th & 13th Gen Intel CPUs and push them up a bit with manual overclocks. You can also save some cash and go for the current B660M Mortar Max WIFI motherboard which is on retail shelves for $199 US but do remember that the newer B760M Mortar Max motherboards come with slightly better power delivery and I/O options.

Intel's B760 motherboards & 13th Gen Non-K CPUs will be available in the first week of January, just a week prior to the AMD Ryzen 7000 Non-X CPU launch.

