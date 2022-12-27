MSI Intel B760 Motherboard Prices Leak, Cheaper Than B660 Motherboards

The prices of MSI's upcoming Intel B760 motherboards have been leaked and show lower prices compared to the B660 products from last year.

MSI's Intel B760 Motherboard Price List Leaks Out: Lower Prices With Added Features For Budget & Mainstream PC Builders

Last year, MSI's B660 motherboard prices were leaked by chi11eddog who has earned quite a rep in the leak scene. Now a year later, the same leaker has revealed the prices of MSI's B760 boards which will be launching alongside the Intel 13th Gen Non-K Desktop CPU family. These are official MSRPs so prices offered by retailers may vary from region to region. So let's get started with the details.

MSI B760 price👀👀👀👀

MAX is in list🧐🧐🧐 pic.twitter.com/rDs0kSxoxH — chi11eddog (@g01d3nm4ng0) December 27, 2022

Based on the price list, it looks like each tier will be getting reduced prices from MSI which is the exact opposite of rumors that are suggesting a 10% price hike on B760 motherboards. Compared to last year's prices, the MAG B660 Tomahawk WIFI was priced at $259 US whereas the MAG B760 Tomahawk WIFI is priced at $229 US. That's actually an -11.5% lower price versus the previous-gen product. The Mortar Max series is the same story with the B660M Mortar WIFI costing $239 US and the B760M Mortar WIFI costing $199 US. That's a -16.7% price reduction. We have the following list to make it easier for you to see the differences between the launch prices of the MSI B760 & B660 motherboards:

MSI B760 vs B660 Motherboard Prices:

MSI B760 Motherboard Launch Price MSI B660 Motherboard Launch Price Current Price (12/27/22 Newegg) Difference (Launch Price) MAG B760 Tomahawk WiFi $229 US MAG B660 Tomahawk WiFi $259 US $189.99 US -11.5% MAG B760 Tomahawk WiFi DDR4 $219 US MAG B660 Tomahawk WiFi DDR4 $249 US $179.99 US -12.0% MAG B760M Mortar MAX WiFi $229 US N/A N/A N/A N/A MAG B760M Mortar MAX WiFi DDR4 $219 US MAG B660M Mortar Max WiFi DDR4 $249 US $199 US -12.0% MPG B760I EDGE WIFI DDR4 $209 US N/A N/A N/A N/A MAG B760M Mortar WiFi $199 US MAG B660M Mortar WiFi $249 US $189.99 US -20.0% MAG B760M Mortar WiFi DDR4 $189 US MAG B660M Mortar WiFi DDR4 $239 US $169.99 US -21.0% MAG B760M Mortar $189 US N/A N/A N/A N/A MAG B760M Mortar DDR4 $179 US MAG B660M Mortar DDR4 $209 US $159.99 US -14.3% PRO B760-P WIFI DDR4 $179 US PRO B660-P WIFI DDR4 $199 US $137.94 US -10.0% PRO B760M-A WIFI DDR4 $169 US PRO B660M-A DDR4 $189 US $129.99 US -10.5%

We have already talked about the MSI B760 motherboards on several occasions and it looks like the next-gen mainstream lineup is definitely going to offer better features and better capabilities than the B660 offerings.

Intel and AMD will be competing in the mainstream segment with the 13th Gen Non-K & Ryzen 7000 Non-X CPU families. Both CPU lineups will take full advantage of budget motherboards to attract gamers. While AMD has its B650 lineup which is DDR5-only, Intel has both B660 (DDR4 + DDR5) and the upcoming B760 (DDR4 + DDR5) motherboards for gamers & general consumers.

Intel's B760 motherboards & 13th Gen Non-K CPUs will be available in the first week of January, just a week prior to the AMD Ryzen 7000 Non-X CPU launch.

