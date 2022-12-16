MSI’s Intel B760 Motherboards PCB & VRM Details Leak Out: Tomahawk, Mortar, ITX EDGE

MSI is bringing forth a brand new lineup of B760 motherboards which will feature support for Intel's 13th Gen Non-K CPUs. The new motherboards will offer an improved power delivery & a brand new set of features.

Trio of MSI's Intel B760 Motherboards Leak Out: VRM & PCB Details For Next-Gen Tomahawk, Mortar & ITX Edge

The MSI Intel B760 Motherboard lineup will include several DDR5 & DDR4 options to select from. Our leak focuses on the ATX Tomahawk, mATX Mortar & mITX EDGE designs. All 3 motherboards come with brand-new features and a slight refresh over the existing designs so let's get straight into the details.

Just yesterday, we saw the MSI MPG B760 Tomahawk WIFI DDR4 motherboard leak out. The board packs a 12+1 Phase (75A) VRM design which is powered by dual 8-pin connectors. The board has a full PCIe Gen 5.0 x16 and a PCIe 4.0 x4 PCIe slot. There are also three M.2 slots which are rated at PCIe Gen 4.0 x4. All four M.2 slots have heatsinks and we can also note extra large heatsinks over the VRMs.

Next up, we have the MSI MAG B760 Mortar WIFI motherboard which comes with a similar 12+1 Phase power delivery that makes use of 75A Dr.MOS MOSFETs. The CPU receives power through a dual 8-pin connector layout and the motherboard also comes with four DDR5/4 memory slots. Since this is an mATX motherboard, there are two M.2 Gen4 slots while PCIe slots include a PCIe Gen 5.0 x16, 1x Gen 4.0 x4, and a Gen 3.0 x1 slot.

Lastly, we have the mITX option, the MSI MPG B760 ITX Edge which comes with an 8+1 phase (90A) VRM design that receives power through a single 8-pin connector. The motherboard has two DDR4 DIMM slots and features a single PCIe Gen 5.0 x16 and a single M.2 slot. The motherboard should make for a budget-tier ITX solution for SFF PC builders. All three of these motherboards will launch in the first week of January so stay tuned for more information such as pricing and availability in the coming days.